Victorian Apothecary Launches a New Range of Luxury Handmade Soap Enriched with Jojoba Oil

Victorian Apothecary has recently launched a new range of luxury handmade soaps enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil on their storefront.

MUNCIE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victorian Apothecary , the supplier of premium quality natural soaps, lip balms, gift cards, and bath salts has recently launched a new range of luxury handmade soaps enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil on their storefront. These soaps are composed of coconut, olive, tea tree, and jojoba oil and other natural ingredients. These ingredients offer great cleansing properties to its users at affordable prices. There are twelve soap varieties to choose from namely Lavender Dreams, Aleppo, Charcoal Facial, Groovy Patchouli, Black Rose, Vanilla, Sandalwood, Lemon, Dragon's Blood, Coffee, Castile, and Unscented Oatmeal Soap.According to a Victorian Apothecary spokesperson, "At VA , we are always propelled towards providing customers with completely natural solutions for their skin. Our handmade soaps are moisturizing and stimulate the senses without inflicting additional harm through toxic ingredients that are usually commonplace in other store -bought products."Victorian Apothecary prides itself in making cold process soaps that are handcrafted by top artisans. In this method oils and other ingredients are fused and poured into molds, then cut into bars before curing. The entire process takes about two months but results in a mild, colorful bar that feels good on the skin. The soaps don't dry out the skin and contain the natural glycerin that is removed from commercially processed soaps. These soaps can be easily used in the place of liquid soap, gel shampoo or even shaving cream and are free of sulfates, preservatives, and petroleum products.These natural soap bars are already proving to be popular online with one satisfied customer stating, “The lavender dream smells heavenly and works like a miracle. This soap is a luxurious bath item and work of art all in one, you never have to settle for boring soap again. My husband and kids all love and can’t get enough of it. This our new fave for its calming effect on the skin and fabulous scent.”Hit their store and discover your true best skin today!About VAVictorian Apothecary is a supplier of premium quality natural soaps, lip balms, gift cards, and bath salts. Its online store caters to the need of customers skin problems with natural handmade luxury products free of toxic chemicals.To learn more about Victorian Apothecary and their range of natural soap bars, visit www.victorianapothecary.com for more details.



