THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2019
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the nine bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 4625 – Protect the GI Bill Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4477 – Reducing High Risk to Veterans and Veterans Services Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4771 – VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act (Rep. Cunningham – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4360 – VA Overpayment Accountability Act (Rep. Kim – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4356 – Protecting Families of Fallen Servicemembers Act, as amended (Rep. Harder – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4162 – GI Bill Planning Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bergman – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3996 – VA Design-Build Construction Enhancement Act of 2019 (Rep. Banks – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 1424 – Fallen Warrior Battlefield Cross Memorial Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3224 – Deborah Sampson Act, as amended (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
