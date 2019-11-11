Craft, Create, Curate; Personalise and print from hundreds of designs with the Canon Creative Park app

Unleash your creativity with the new Creative Park app, a one-stop-shop packed with endless design possibilities to download and print at the touch of a button. With hundreds of fun and colourful design templates to assemble, the free app (iOS and Android), enables users to add a personalised touch to their designs directly from a smartphone with ease. The Creative Park app is an evolution of the online Creative Park (https://bit.ly/2qEdhFE) web platform, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year across the globe¹.

With the festive season around the corner, the Creative Park app is ideal for families to test their creative skills, by downloading a design template. Using a compatible Canon PIXMA printer, there’s a template to suit all age groups, whether it’s Christmas decorations, personalised greeting cards, calendars, picture frames, animals or 3D art to name a few. The app also includes educational content to support and stimulate pre or primary school children.

With easy to follow instructions, the Creative Park app makes crafting simple and fun for all the family. The app also enables users to personalise their creations with text and photos. Whether it’s personalised party invitations or birthday banners, it has never been easier to bring paper creations to life.

The Creative Park app is available in 15 languages², allowing people’s imagination to roam free. To get started, simply download the free app, use or create a Canon ID and simply print your favourite designs using a compatible Canon PIXMA printer³.

The Creative Park app is available to download from the App Store and supports iOS 11 or later and Android OS 5.0 or later users.

iOS App Download: https://apple.co/2Kqc63J

Android App Download: https://bit.ly/2Q9t3Ts

For more information on the Creative Park app, please visit: www.Canon-Europe.com/apps/creative-park

¹Based on 2018 data from Canon

²The Creative park app is available in 15 different languages listed here: English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish.

³The Creative Park app is compatible with the following printers: TS9500 series, TS9100 series, TS9000 series, TS8300 series, TS8200 series, TS8100 series, TS8000 series, TS700 series, TS6300 series, TS6200 series, TS6100 series, TS6000 series, TS5300 series, TS5100 series, TS5000 series, TS3300 series, TS3100 series, TS300 series, TR8500 series, TR7500 series, TR4500 series, MG3000 series, E4200 series, E3300 series, E3100 series, E470 series, E300 series, G6000 series, G5000 series, G4010 series, G4000 series, G3010 series

