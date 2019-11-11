Shulman Family Law Group Adds Immigration Practice

Leading Southern California family law firm will expand to help those with family law matters complicated by immigration challenges

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CALABASAS, CA., Nov. 11 — Shulman Family Law Group (SFLG), one of Southern California’s leading family law advocates, has expanded to include immigration services to better help clients with immigration as well as family law issues.“Many families come to us with family-law matters further complicated by immigration challenges, such as visa issues or the need for resident status and eventually citizenship,” said SFLG founder Maya Shulman , an International Family Law expert who, with the ability to speak Russian, and understand Slavic languages of Eastern Europe, is well versed in the issues the U.S. immigrant population faces.“It’s much better for these families to have all of their legal needs met by one law firm that understands how some issues impact others,” Shulman said. Her years of working with complex, difficult family law matters prepared her to handle complicated matters of move-away cases and interstate and international family law. With a deep commitment to confidentiality and discretion, Shulman often handles complex matters of custody, surrogacy and entangled divorce for her clients in California and abroad.To help with the expansion, the firm added Associate Jennifer Lawlor . Lawlor previously worked at the Law Office of Lucy Avedissian, where her practice focused on Family and Employment-based Immigration, as well as Asylum issues. Lawlor’s previous immigration experience, coupled with her family law experience, will help Shulman Family Law Group expand into this area of practice to help address the growing needs of their clients.The firm’s immigration services will include:· Family Based Immigration - Family based Immigration provides Permanent Resident Status for relatives of U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents, including spouses, children, parents and siblings. Depending on the facts presented, this can be done pursuant to Adjustment of Status here in the United States, or pursuant to Consular Processing. For spouses of U.S. citizens, this can also include removing Conditional Resident Status. These petitions not only include the preparation of paperwork and responses to potential Requests for Evidence, but also careful analysis of any potential pitfalls including intent, lawful entry into the United States, and bars to admissibility;· Citizenship Applications for U.S. citizenship by Lawful Permanent Residents, or children of U.S. citizens born outside of the United States; and,· Special Immigrant Juvenile - Status If an immigrant child is in the U.S. and needs juvenile court protection due to abuse, abandonment or neglect, the child may be eligible for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, which can lead to Lawful Permanent (U.S.) Residence. This can be a successful alternative to adoptions, which in some circumstances can be procedurally denied.The Shulman Family Law Group brings decades of collective experience to divorce, asset division, custody, adoption, surrogacy and same-sex issues and has advised sophisticated clients in all aspects of divorce including asset division, spousal and child support, child relocation and cross-border custody enforcement. Attorneys assist clients with adoptions, surrogacy, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, modifications to existing orders and the rights of same-sex couples.



