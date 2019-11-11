EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. - MMSI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (“Merit Medical” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MMSI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 25, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and reduced FY 2019 revenue and earnings guidance.

Following this announcement, Merit Medical’s stock price plummeted approximately 25%, wiping out over $750 million of the Company's market capitalization.

Next, in October 30, 2019, Merit announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2019, reduced FY 2019 guidance again, and entirely withdrew 2020 guidance. Management attributed the results in part to the summer quarter generally being the slowest quarter of the year.

Following the events of October 30, 2019, Merit Medical’s stock price dropped again (approximately 33% this time) and over $530 million of the Company's market capitalization was wiped out during intraday trading on October 31, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/merit-medical-systems-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

