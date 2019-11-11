OncoCyte to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13692575. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136415 .

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the lung cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment.

Investor Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989

