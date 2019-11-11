Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Outlook 2019-2024: Ga+ Liquid Metal Segment Projected to Lead the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focused Ion Beam Market by Ion Source (Ga+ Liquid Metal, Plasma), Application (Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The focused ion beam market is projected to grow from USD 820 million in 2019 to USD 1,185 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include a rise in demand for failure analysis in the electronics & semiconductor industry and increase in demand for ion beam lithography process using focused ion beam systems for producing patterns across the surface of samples.



The Ga+ liquid metal segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among ion sources, the Ga+ liquid metal segment is projected to lead the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024. Ga+ liquid metal ion source is the widely used one by end-users as it offers small size ion beam (5nm), requires small emission area, offers high brightness (>106 A/cm-sr), has low melting pressure (29.8), provides focusable beam with high current density, has low vapor pressure, etc. Furthermore, Ga+ liquid metal focused ion beam systems are used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical for failure analysis, TEM sample preparation, IC repair and modification, nanofabrication, and ion microscopy applications. These systems are used to design and develop fine patterns and detailed structures over the stretched regions of samples that otherwise are time-consuming.



The failure analysis segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among applications, the failure analysis segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the failure analysis segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of focused ion beam systems for carrying out failure analysis of components or devices to recognize the cause leading to their failure during their manufacturing process. Manufacturers use focused ion beam systems to test and analyze the performance of different components or devices, thereby leading to an increased demand for these systems from the electronics & semiconductor vertical.



The electronics & semiconductor segment held the largest share of the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024



Among verticals, the electronics & semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for fast, compact, pocket-friendly, and highly power-efficient portable devices. As the size of electronic components shrinks, it affects their reliability and performance. Focused ion beam systems are required to analyze the performance of these components.



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2024



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2024. Technological advancements in the electronics & semiconductor vertical, new product launch undertaken by leading players in the focused ion beam ecosystem, and increased adoption of focused ion beam systems in numerous universities and research institutes, are expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America. The market in the US is expected to experience the highest traction during the forecast period as a significant number of organizations based in the country are involved in the manufacturing of focused ion beam systems.



Major Players Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Tescan (UK)

JEOL Ltd. (Japan)

HORIBA Ltd. (Japan)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

A&D Company Limited (Japan)

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Focused Ion Beam Market

4.2 Focused Ion Beam Market, By Geography

4.3 Focused Ion Beam Market, By Region

4.4 Focused Ion Beam Market, By Ion Source & Vertical



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Failure Analysis in Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

5.2.1.2 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments of Different Countries to Encourage Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Ion Beam Lithography Process Using Focused Ion Beam Systems for Producing Patterns Across the Surface of Samples

5.2.1.4 Increase in Adoption of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material Science

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Focused Ion Beam Systems

5.2.2.2 Requirement for Highly Skilled Workforce to Keep Pace With Advancements in Focused Ion Beam Technology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems to Study Biological Samples and Biomaterials

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Electronic & Electrical Device Manufacturing Industry in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Gaps in Processing Time, Quality Assurance, and Planning Time for Fabrication of Components on Substrates

5.2.4.2 3D Reconstruction of Porous Materials

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Focused Ion Beam Market, By Ion Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ga+ Liquid Metal

6.2.1 Rising Adoption of Ga+ Liquid Metal Focused Ion Beam Systems in Nano and Micro-Machining Applications

6.3 Gas Field

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Gas Field Focused Ion Beam Systems in Circuit Edit and Device Modification Applications

6.4 Plasma

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Plasma Focused Ion Beam Systems in Inline Metrology, Defect Review, and Photomask Repair Applications



7 Focused Ion Beam Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Failure Analysis

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for High Quality and Reliable Devices and Components is Leading to Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems for Failure Analysis

7.3 Nanofabrication

7.3.1 Growing Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Micro and Nanofabrication Applications Due to High Resolution Offered By Them

7.4 Device Modification

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Reduced Manufacturing Time of Modified Integrated Circuits is Leading to Requirement for Focused Ion Beam Systems

7.5 Circuit Edit

7.5.1 Rising Adoption of Focused Ion Beam Systems to Carry Out Advanced Prototyping, Cross-Sectioning, Debugging, Etc. of Underproduction Devices

7.6 Counterfeit Detection

7.6.1 Increasing Requirement to Reduce Fraudulent Replicas of Products in Different Industries is Fueling Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems for Counterfeit Detection



8 Focused Ion Beam Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics & Semiconductor

8.2.1 Increasing Consumer Demand for Compact and Highly Power-Efficient Portable Devices is Fueling Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market for Electronics & Semiconductor

8.2.1.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing

8.2.1.1.1 Increasingly Complex Circuitry Leads to the Requirement for Failure Analysis of Different Electronic Components and Devices

8.2.1.2 Mems and Thin-Film Production

8.2.1.2.1 Rising Demand for Focused Ion Beam Systems From Mems and Nems Engineers is Expected to Spur Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market for Electronics & Semiconductor

8.3 Industrial Science

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Focused Ion Beam Systems in Different Industries to Study Characteristics of Different Materials

8.3.1.1 Oil & Gas

8.3.1.2 Automotive & Aerospace

8.3.1.3 Chemicals

8.3.1.4 Power Generation

8.4 Bioscience

8.4.1 Growing Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems for Carrying Out Analysis of Biological Species is Contributing to Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market for Bioscience

8.4.1.1 Cellular Biology

8.4.1.2 Structural Biology

8.4.1.3 Biomedical Engineering

8.4.1.4 Neuroscience

8.5 Material Science

8.5.1 Rising Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems for Imaging, Analysis, and Characterization of Refined Materials is Contributing to Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market for Material Science

8.5.1.1 Metals & Mining

8.5.1.2 Paper & Fiber Materials

8.5.1.3 Ceramic & Glass

8.5.1.4 Polymers



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America to Lead Focused Ion Beam Market, Owing to Presence of Focused Ion Beam Manufacturers in the Region

9.2.2 US

9.2.2.1 US is Projected to Lead Focused Ion Beam Market in North America in Terms of Size From 2019 to 2024

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.3.1 Different Institutions, Research Laboratories, and Companies in Canada are Taking Initiatives for Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in Country

9.2.4 Mexico

9.2.4.1 Economic Growth and Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam Systems in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Presence of Different Groups That Encourage Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems in the Region Fueling Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Companies and Research Institutes are Key Players Fueling Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in the UK

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.3.1 Adoption of Focused Ion Beam Technology in Bioscience Vertical Creates Growth Opportunities for Focused Ion Beam Market in Germany

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 Presence of A Number of Laboratories Specializing in Ion Beam Analyses in France

9.3.5 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.3.5.1 Rise in the Number of Laboratories and Research Institutes Using Focused Ion Beam Systems to Fuel Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Increased Adoption of Robotics and Automation By Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies to Drive Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in APAC

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems and Solutions to Monitor Device Failure is Contributing to Growth of Market in China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Consistent and Increased Investments in R&D Activities By Key Players to Drive Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Increased Adoption of Focused Ion Beam Systems and Solutions in Laboratories, Universities, and Manufacturing Companies is Contributing to Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in South Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 Increase in Government Initiatives to Support Growth of Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

9.4.6 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

9.4.6.1 Increased Adoption of Focused Ion Beam Systems and Solutions By Universities is Expected to Fuel Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Increased Base of Focused Ion Beam System Distributors and Sales Support is Fueling Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in RoW

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Rise in Demand for Focused Ion Beam Systems and Solutions From Research Institutes, Distributors, and Universities Contributing to Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in Middle East & Africa

9.5.3 South America

9.5.3.1 Increased Investments to Drive Growth of Focused Ion Beam Market in South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in the Focused Ion Beam Market, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.5 Product Launches

10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Agreements

10.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

11.1.2 Zeiss International

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.4 JEOL Ltd.

11.1.5 HORIBA Ltd.

11.1.6 Eurofins Scientific

11.1.7 Tescan

11.1.8 A&D Company Ltd.

11.1.9 Raith GmbH

11.1.10 Focus

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Fibics

11.2.2 Zerok Nanotech

11.2.3 Applied Beams LLC

11.2.4 Ionoptika Limited

11.2.5 Leica Microsystems

11.2.6 Veeco Instruments Inc.

11.2.7 NANO-MASTER Inc.

11.2.8 Oxford Instruments

11.2.9 Kratos Analytical Ltd

11.2.10 Ionpath Inc.

11.2.11 IC Failure Analysis Lab



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnccg1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.