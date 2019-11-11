Kwang G. Tan G’73 Donates $5 Million in Support of NVRC, Center of Veteran Life, Programming and Research on Syracuse University Campus

/EIN News/ -- Syracuse, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Kwang G. Tan G’73, Ph.D. learned about the National Veterans Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building (NVRC), he knew he wanted to support this new innovative center of research and hub of veteran life on campus. Tan is providing a $5 million gift toward this first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to academic research, programming and thought leadership that will address the social, economic and wellness concerns of the nation’s veterans and families.

A generous benefactor of the University, Tan donated $3.5 million in support of the creation of the Barnes Center at The Arch—the University’s new state-of-the-art health, wellness and recreation complex—and provides $60,000 a year for current student scholarships. He was also inspired to give further with his donation to the NVRC after seeing the University’s continuing momentum to advance academic excellence and create dynamic new learning opportunities, including a focus on the University’s enduring commitment to veterans.

Tan recently toured the under-construction NVRC with J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation and executive director of the University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). He noted the center’s preeminent role on campus and its world-class architecture and auditorium. “I have a special relationship with Syracuse University and was interested in helping provide Syracuse University with more premier spaces,” Tan says. “This was a good opportunity to make a donation for such a dynamic new space. Dr. Haynie presented a great vision for NVRC as a new facility, and I wanted to help.”

The alumnus of the College of Engineering and Computer Science has always been grateful for his academic experience at Syracuse University that led to his professional success. Tan, who spent two years at Syracuse, held important management positions at IBM and HP. Tan’s impactful gift is a tribute to his alma mater and future generations of students as part of the University’s largest-ever fundraising effort, Forever Orange: The Campaign for Syracuse University.

“K.G.’s commitment to the University, the future of its students and engaged research is a wonderful example of the impact of a defining Orange experience,” Chancellor Kent Syverud says. “We appreciate his support of the NVRC as the University strives in its promise to be the best place for vets—at the University and around the nation. K.G.’s support will continue our proud legacy to engage our veterans and help them thrive at the University and into the workforce.”

The NVRC, which is scheduled to be complete in January, will serve to anchor the IVMF, along with other veteran-connected and ROTC programs. Additionally, the NVRC will house state-of-the-art vocational and educational programs designed to advance the economic success of the region’s and the nation’s veterans and military families, and also serve as a platform to nurture and coordinate veteran-connected academic research and technology, consistent with the goals of Syracuse University’s Academic Strategic Plan. In honor of Tan’s generosity, the NVRC’s 750-seat auditorium will be named the Kwang G. Tan Auditorium.

“We are honored by K.G’s support of the NVRC and, in turn, support of our student veterans and military-connected students, along with our nation’s veterans, who will benefit from the research, programs and partnership initiatives that will be developed at the center,” Haynie says. “This is another special moment in the history of Syracuse University—and in its work to open doors for veterans—and we are thankful for K.G. in helping us get to this point.”

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what’s possible.

About Forever Orange: The Campaign for Syracuse University

Syracuse University’s powerful network is Forever Orange. Fueled by 150 years of fearless firsts, together we can harness our momentum to build upon academic excellence, transform the student experience and expand unique opportunities for learning and growth. We owe it to the next generation of inquirers, innovators, dreamers and entrepreneurs. Forever Orange will engage thousands of supporters. Whether you already know and love Syracuse University or are just discovering how you can fuel our bold aspirations and game-changing initiatives, you are Forever Orange. Syracuse is and will remain a unique blend of innovation and tradition, of heightened expectations and reduced barriers, of innovative research and meaningful service by and for our students, our faculty, our community and the world. For more information, visit foreverorange.syr.edu.

