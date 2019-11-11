Prince Dematra Leads Declaration of Nusantara Peace Day with Kings and Sultans in Pura Hulundanu, Songan, Bali.

Prince Damien Dematra at the Declaration Giving Peace Sign Prince Damien Dematra with King of Klungkung and Jro Penyarikan People who attended the Nusantara Peace Day Declaration

SONGAN, BALI, INDONESIA, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prince Dr. Damien Dematra, founder and director of the International Festival Group for Peace, Culture, and Humanity declared the Nusantara Peace Day in Pura Hulundanu, Songan, Kintamani, Bali recently.This is the second declaration of Nusantara Peace Day.The declaration was attended by thousands of people from all over Indonesia. With Kings and Queens and Sultans of Indonesia attended and declared the peace at the event.Prince Damien Dematra explained, to declare the Nusantara Peace Day in Bali, which is famous for its traditional yet tolerant value, is an amazing experience in which I hope could inspire more people to unite and believe in living in peace and harmony.Before this, the declaration had took place on September 3rd in Jogjakarta, worked together with MATRA, the council of Nusantara Culture, with a mission to achieve peace mission in the Nusantara. This declaration is expected to be the beginning of a mission to bring peace in the Nusantara region. Nusantara Peace Day will begin to celebrated next year and beyond.Regarding the reason for September 3rd to be determined as Nusantara Peace Day, he answered, the reason for this that it has to be related with the World Peace Day which was declared by the United Nations, so that the Nusantara Peace Day Celebration and World Peace Day can be carried out in synergy.Pura Hulundanu is closely affiliated with the Goddess of Danu which is the Goddess of water and fertility. She is one of two supreme deities in the Balinese tradition. The Dewi Danu statue, which was built near temple where the declaration was held at Lake Batur, Songan Village, Kintamani District, Bangli, was designated as the largest and highest Dewi Danu Statue in Indonesia by the Indonesian World Record Museum.According to the committee Jro Penyarikan Khrisna, the event was attended by prominent names from regions all over Bali; Mrs. Putri Koster; the wife of The governor of Bali, King of Klungkung Ida Dalem Smara Putra, King of Singaraja Anak Agung Ugrasena, Sultan Segayoh, Raden Haniz; secretary general of FSKN, Prince Herry from the kingdom of Kutai, the committee chairman Gede Darmawa, Elly Yuniarti from Department of Interior Affairs and many more kings and sultan from Nusantara.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.