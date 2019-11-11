Global Sealing Glass Markets to 2025 - High Temperature Sealing Glass is Projected to Be the Leading Product Type

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sealing Glass Market, By Type, By Applications, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Sealing Glass market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to rising demand of safety and maintaining of components, technical configuration of electronics & electrical and avoidance of any external factors disturbing their circuit configuration.



Rising demand of safety and maintaining technical configuration in electronics and electrical components across the globe has driven the sealing glass market. Moreover, Increasing demand of electric vehicles across globe in which principal component battery need of sealing glass for temperature stability, electrical insulation & composition flexibility will boost the production of Sealing Glass in coming years. Typical major domestic appliances include refrigerators, freezers, ranges (gas and electric), ovens, clothes washers, clothes dryers, dishwashers, and air conditioner are sealed by ceramic adhesives will propel the sealing glass in forecast period.



High Temperature sealing glass is projected to be the leading product type of the overall Sealing Glass product market during the forecast period



On the basis of product type, the Sealing Glass market has been segmented into high temperature sealing glass and low temperature sealing glass. High temperature sealing glass market type will dominates the global Sealing Glass, due to the increase in demand of electronics components, battery and domestic appliance which need of ceramics as a sealing. Low temperature sealing glass market will boosted by demand of sealing glass optical fibers in a metal package, Lenses in lens holders or package walls and by use of Fiber coupler/splitter.



Electronics and Semiconductors industry will be leading industry to utilizing applications type of the global sealing market during forecast period



On the basis of application, the Sealing Glass market has been segmental into Electronics & Semiconductors, Battery and home appliances. By application type, electronics and semiconductors will lead market in perspectives of using of sealing glass owing to every small electronics, electrical and semi-conductors devices & components need of ceramics and metals sealing for composition flexibility, electrical insulation. By battery application type market will boost by demand of electric vehicles in which glass sealing preventing chemical residue, reduce tolerances and eliminate potential pitting of the material. Home appliances application type market is driven by preventing sealing uses by manufacturing companies in electronics durables products.



North America accounts for lion share of the global Sealing Glass market during the forecast period



On the basis of region, the Sealing Glass market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America will projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025 due to major demand in electric vehicles, electronics durables and rechargeable batteries. Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand in electronics & semiconductors devices in lighting sector and battery sector.



Global Sealing Glass Market Competitive Landscape



Global Sealing Glass market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of varities. Some of the key players operating in the Global Sealing Glass are Schott AG, Elan Technology, AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Johnson Matthey, Corning, Fusite (Emerson), 3M, Mo-Sci Corporation, Shenzhen SAMare.



