Velocity Customers Reed Smith, LLP and Southcoast Health Recognized as PeopleSoft Innovators

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Reed Smith, LLP and Southcoast Health were recently recognized as PeopleSoft Innovators at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco. Both organizations partnered with Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, for early adoption of new features and functions as well as a cloud migration.



Reed Smith deployed PeopleSoft HCM’s Fluid capabilities to HR administrators to process transactions on behalf of its attorneys, partners, and staff, along with other Fluid capabilities for recruiting, compensation, performance, and deploying Classic Plus to harmonize the user experience.

“In 2019, through our partnership with Velocity, Reed Smith re-engineered several internal processes to reduce administrative burden and eliminate paper,” said Elizabeth Peterson, Sr. HR Manager, Reed Smith. “These improvements are part of our effort to facilitate personnel management and ultimately save time for our staff, managers, and attorneys by allowing faster updates of personal information, benefits selections, performance evaluations, and more. We look forward to 2020 and beyond, as we have additional plans to streamline our processes by further leveraging technology through PeopleSoft.”

Southcoast Health moved all PeopleSoft HCM and ERP environments to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in two months. This move to the cloud addressed infrastructure gaps as well as improved security, performance, application efficiency, service levels, and response times, which all combined to yield cost savings and improved agility.

“We had a critical need to partner with a vendor who understood how to host our PeopleSoft Environments, and Velocity was it,” said Mary Murphy, Director, ERP Systems, MIS Department, Southcoast Health. “During the migration, they showed leadership and provided us with the right guidance. They were instrumental to the success of the project and continue to be flexible in managing our needs.”

"Reed Smith and Southcoast Health are perfect examples of how our customer base continually strives for innovation and continuous improvement,” said Derek Tomei, Director, PeopleSoft Global Managed Services & Professional Services, Velocity. “We would like to congratulate both organizations on receiving this distinguished recognition and are excited to see how Velocity can help further improve our customers’ return on their PeopleSoft investments."

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity is reinventing cloud services and enterprise application management. Our solutions give CIOs and their teams more control over using technology to produce better business results. We accelerate IT from a reactive cost center to a proactive and agile enabler. With Velocity, industry leaders improve asset management and performance reporting from a financial standpoint by leveraging big data, analytics and integrated hosting solutions. From the technical side, Velocity ensures maximum availability, performance, and user access of IT systems, so businesses can operate as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible. For more information, visit www.velocitycloud.com .

Contact:

Chris Carlson

chris.carlson@velocitycloud.com

704-887-9295



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.