Calcium Sulfate World Market Outlook to 2025 - Dihydrated Calcium Sulfate Will be the Leading Segment; Hemihydrate Calcium Sulfate Will be the Fastest Growing

The global Calcium Sulfate market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to utilization of calcium sulfate as a soil conditioner in agriculture industry, as a coating agent in paper industry, as a drying agent in chemical laboratories, and as a colored pigment in paints.



The need of calcium sulfate in building materials and in dental industry as casts or dental impression forming tool will enhance the global calcium sulfate market in upcoming year. Moreover, application of calcium sulfate in construction sector in paints & coatings, and in the pulp & paper industry will play a major in growth of Calcium Sulfate Market. Further, rapidly growing population across the globe and increasing water consumption will give a push to the water treatment industry and as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs and as a desiccant in building materials is expected to fuel the growth of the Calcium Sulfate market.



Dehydrate form of Calcium Sulfate market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of Form type, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Dihydrate dominates the global Calcium Sulfate owing to application of calcium sulfate in various industries such as building materials, as a desiccant, in dentistry as an impression material, cast, or die, and in medicine for immobilizing casts and as a tablet excipient. Hemihydrate will be the fastest growing product type in calcium sulfate market due to applications of hemihydrate as construction of ceramics, masks and pottery and employed in the production of plaster casts, which are used to set broken bones



Construction and building materials Industry is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Calcium Sulfate during forecast period



On the basis of application, the global Calcium Sulfate market has been segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. By application type, construction and building materials will lead the market owing to application of calcium sulfate for binding exterior and interior walls as well as for dry mortar less. Food & Beverages industry is expected to fastest growing market due to Calcium Sulfate acts as an economical source of calcium in breads, cereals, enriched flours, yeast foods, canned vegetables, baking powder, juices, jellies and preservatives.



Asia-Pacific accounts for lion's share of the global Calcium Sulfate market during the anticipated period



On the basis of region, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the world Calcium Sulfate market over the forecast period owing to major demand of Calcium Sulfate in construction, health and Food & Beverages industry especially from China and India. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives in European countries.



Global Calcium Sulfate Market Competitive Landscape



Companies, such as, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy are the key players in manufacturing Calcium Sulfate.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Calcium Sulfate Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry impact and Forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.4.3. opportunities

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.9. Growth potential analysis, 2018

4.10. Strategic Outlook

4.11. Porter's analysis

4.12. PESTEL analysis



5. Global Calcium Sulfate Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Form Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region



6. Global Calcium Sulfate Market, By Form Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Anhydrous

6.3. Dihydrate

6.4. Hemihydrate



7. Global Calcium Sulfate Market, By Applications

7.1. Key Market Trends

7.2. Construction & Building Materials

7.3. Pharmaceutical

7.4. Food & Beverages

7.5. Agriculture & Animal Feed

7.6. Health & Personal Care

7.7. Others



8. Global Calcium Sulfate Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Market Trends

8.2. North America

8.3. Asia

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Latin America



9. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis, and Strategic Outlook)

9.1. USG Corporation

9.2. American Gypsum

9.3. Knauf, National Gypsum

9.4. Armstrong World Industries

9.5. Etex Group

9.6. Saint-Gobain Group

9.7. Volma

9.8. LafargeHolcim

9.9. ACG Materials

9.10. Matanat

9.11. Yoshino, GGI

9.12. Aytas Alci

9.13. Gipsopolimer

9.14. Omid Semnan Gypsum

9.15. Diamond K Gypsum Company

9.16. Jonoub Gypsum

9.17. Al Watania Gypsum

9.18. BNBM Group

9.19. Shuanghua Gypsum

9.20. Hubei Longyuan Gypsum



