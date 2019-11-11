Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik What:

JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference 2019 When:



Wednesday, November 13, 2019

9:45 am ET

Where: JP Morgan

383 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10017

Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor

Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5534

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

