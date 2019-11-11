There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,676 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:
   Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik 
     
What:
   JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference 2019
     
When:

   Wednesday, November 13, 2019
9:45 am ET
     
Where:   JP Morgan 
383 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10017
     
    Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor
Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.