Angion Presents Data on the Impact and Burden of Delayed Graft Function at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019

Angion scientists also present research advancing the scientific understanding of proteinuric and polycystic kidney disease

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class therapy to treat acute kidney injury, presented five abstracts in addition to a late-breaking abstract at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.



Using an adjusted Poisson regression model we examined the association between delayed graft function and length of hospital stay. We reported that delayed graft function leads to longer hospital stays, significantly higher admission costs and an increased percentage of patients admitted to the intensive care unit in comparison to patients without delayed graft function.

Also shown were data on how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used with images of renal biopsies to analyze glomerular kidney disease. Additional studies support the use of a modified ellipsoid formula to more accurately estimate total kidney volume, which may have important ramifications for the clinical management of kidney disease and kidney transplantation. Another poster demonstrated how remodeling of the glomerular tuft accompanies proteinuric kidney disease, which may be an important marker in the development of therapies.

“Our presence at ASN is reflective of Angion’s dedication to researching multiple aspects of kidney diseases so we can develop meaningful therapies for patients with limited treatment options,” said Dr. Jay Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer of Angion. “The late-breaking abstract showing long-term data from a Phase 2 trial of our most advanced therapeutic, ANG-3777, provide further support for the clinical development of ANG-3777, currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study in patients with acute kidney injury after kidney transplant and for our ongoing Phase 2 study for acute kidney injury patients following cardiac surgery.”

All of the company’s Kidney Week 2019 presentations can found at https://angion.com/publications.

About ANG-3777

ANG-3777 is a small molecule hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic. Its development is grounded in decades of research investigating the role of the HGF/c-Met pathway in organ repair. When an organ is injured, HGF expression peaks around two hours but c-Met receptor expression peaks around 24-36 hours, creating a mismatch between HGF and c-Met potentially resulting in sub-optimal rates of organ self-repair. ANG-3777 is designed to address this challenging mismatch, supplementing endogenous HGF during peak c-MET receptor expression. ANG-3777 is currently in a Phase III trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with delayed graft function and a Phase II trial for acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery.

About Delayed Graft Function

Delayed graft function is a condition resulting from acute kidney injury potentially occurring following kidney transplantation. Delayed graft function is defined by the need for dialysis within the first week after transplantation and is associated with poor short-term and long-term patient outcomes. Patients who experience delayed graft function have a reduction in transplant survival. There are no therapeutics approved to address delayed graft function resulting from acute kidney injury.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acute kidney injury, a potentially life-threatening condition without therapeutic options. The company’s lead clinical asset, ANG-3777, is engineered to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, an important mechanism in organ repair. Enrollment is ongoing in a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing the severity of delayed graft function after kidney transplant. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

