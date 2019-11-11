OpsRamp Honored as a Finalist in the 2019 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for the hybrid enterprise, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized OpsRamp as a finalist in the 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards honor innovative hardware, software, and services. CRN editors evaluated hundreds of products, across 34 technology categories using criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features, and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges. OpsRamp’s hybrid monitoring and management platform with AIOps took top honors in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring category.



OpsRamp is the digital operations monitoring and management platform for modern IT teams that are responsible for delivering resilient business services and compelling customer experiences. It combines auto-discovery of hybrid IT services, infrastructure monitoring and management, and incident response powered by OpsQ , the intelligent event management engine powered by artificial intelligence.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end-users, matching the speed of the channel’s evolution,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The winners in this year’s award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in IT infrastructure monitoring,” said Darren Cunningham, Vice President of Marketing for OpsRamp. “The OpsRamp platform is built for the challenges of modern IT operations teams faced with the complexities of managing hybrid, multi-cloud and cloud native environments. Our service-centric AIOps platform discovers IT assets and presents contextual data for deeper, richer infrastructure monitoring that these teams need to optimize business-critical services.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

About OpsRamp

Used by hundreds of enterprises and managed service providers, OpsRamp enables IT operations teams to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

