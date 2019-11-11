Katie Ciccotelli is Promoted to District Manager of Sentry Management’s Tavares, FL Office

/EIN News/ -- Orlando Florida, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in HOA and condominium association management, names Katie Ciccotelli as the new Division Manager for its Tavares FL office.

Katie has been a Community Management Professional for 18 years and holds professional designations of CMCA, AMS, and PCAM. Katie graduated with a B.A. in Communications from Michigan State University as well as an Elementary Education Certification from Florida International University. She has been with Sentry Management since 2008 and has managed several large, complex communities. She has broad experience in associations with single-family homes, condos and townhomes.

Joanna Hart, Senior Vice President for the Central Florida Region, who oversees the Tavares office, is excited that Katie advanced to her new position. “I have complete confidence in Katie’s knowledge of the association management industry and in her professionalism. I know she will go above and beyond in her new role, and make a great leader for the Sentry Management’s Tavares office.

Katie comments on her new role with Sentry, “I feel very privileged to be part of the Tavares team working alongside such incredible Community Managers. The strength of our team here in Tavares is each individual member and the strength of each member is the team. I look forward to working with all of the homeowners and association Board Members in the communities we are privlidged to manage. I promise to serve to the very best of my ability.”

The Sentry’s Tavares office operates in Lake, Marion, Sumter, Citrus, Hernando and Levy Counties. Some of the largest communities where Sentry manages homeowner associations, condominiums, and townhome developments include Tavares, Leesburg, Mt. Dora, The Villages, Lady Lake. The office was opened in 1998.

The Tavares office is located at 1928 Salk Avenue, Tavares, FL 32778. The phone number is 352-343-5706 and the website is https://tavares.sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a community management leader serving homeowner associations, HOAs and condominiums. We are agents for all community types including condos, townhomes, mid-rise and high-rise buildings, single-family homes, and large master-planned communities. Sentry has achieved Accredited Management Organization status for our high operating and financial standards. We are also accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Each office has deep expertise, professional processes and use advanced technology to serve communities in the states of Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Paul Queen Sentry Management Inc. 407-788-6700 marketing@sentrymgt.com



