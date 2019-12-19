Baby Oil & Nappy Cream with Organic Ingredients Remain Top-Sellers on Amazon UK

Mori - Nappy Cream Nappy cream review Baby oil review

Mori of Norway's all-natural baby oil and nappy cream have been well-received by Amazon shoppers to date. An all-natural soap bar will be out soon.

AURLAND, NORWAY, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway, a noted baby products brand, is excited to report the huge success it has been having on Amazon UK with its all-natural nappy cream and baby oil . Both products have become fast favorites of Amazon customers, earning the brand an Amazon’s Choice badge.An analysis of the product reviews on Amazon yields an overall positive tone for the brand’s baby-care product line to date. Customers report that not only are the products ideal for use on babies but also offer additional benefits for people of all ages. One reviewer had this to say about the baby oil, “I have been using this baby oil since 2015. After a long day in the sun, I use this oil in the shower to soften my skin and give it nutrition and a lovely glow. No expensive after-sun products anymore!” Other reviewers have been praising the nappy cream as eczema and psoriasis cream , “We’ve tried numerous products to try to relieve our 3-year old daughter’s eczema, and this is the first one we’ve come across that actually works, since giving this wonder cream a try her eczema has cleared pretty much entirely.”Buoyed by the company’s recent successes, Mori of Norway’s founder and CEO, Sissel Skjerdal, said, “We are adding a new product in our baby range. We have developed an organic soap bar for babies that we are in the process of stocking and will be available very soon!” The soap bar meets the same stringent production and packaging standards that customers have come to rely on with all Mori of Norway’s products.“Our soap bar for babies is formulated to cleanse without drying out the skin. It’s 100% organic with olive oil, cocoa butter, shea butter and dried chamomile. The addition of pure olive oil and soothing chamomile naturally protects and nurtures babies’ delicate skin. This mild fragrance-free bar does not contain any palm oil,” added Skjerdal.Anyone interested in finding more information about Mori of Norway and its line of baby-care products can visit the brand’s official website or Amazon storefront.###



