Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach USD 38.65 Bn by 2026, Kedrion Biopharma’s FDA Approval to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of separating several plasma components is called plasma fractionation. These components are separated with the help of processes such as ethanol fractionation and cryoprecipitate. The rising prevalence of congenital disorders is driving the global Plasma Fractionation Market . Unlike pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, plasma fractionation industry uses human blood plasma or living cells as raw materials to manufacture critical drugs. These life-saver products help in the treatment of severe health conditions caused by congenital metabolic deficiencies, immunological disorders, and trauma. This, along with increasing FDA approvals, will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

For instance, Kedrion Biopharma announced FDA approval for the establishment of a plasma fractionation facility in February 2019. This facility aims to manufacture plasma proteins for the treatment and diagnosis of critical disorders. The increasing usage of plasma proteins is expected to propel growth in the market in the foreseeable future. In addition to this, increasing research and development (R&D) activities to develop plasma products is further contributing to the growth.



Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors (Factor IX, Factor VIII, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Fibrinogen concentrates and Others), Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories and Others (Academic Institutes, etc.)) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026” states that the market was worth USD 24.07 Billion in the year 2018 and is likely to reach USD 38.65 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% through the forecast duration. The latest study on this market is an in-depth and comprehensive assessment of the present scenario of plasma fractionation industry.

The report offers insights into several aspects of the market which include trends, drivers, and opportunities. These, coupled with threats and challenges, will help the reader to understand the market clearly before investing in it. The information has been gathered through primary and secondary sources, shedding light on players existing in the market.

According to plasma fractionation market trends, products such as coagulation factors and immunoglobulins are expected to lead the market. As per application, immunology and neurology is anticipated to exhibit higher CAGR and hospitals account for the dominant position in the plasma fractionation market share.



Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulins to Give Significant Impetus

As per the data published by the National Institutes of Health, every year around 40,000 kgs of intravenous immunoglobulin and approximately 5,00,000 kgs of human albumin is produced all across the globe. This shows that the usage of immunoglobulin is increasing at a rapid rate, which is one of the primary factors responsible for driving the market. These immunoglobulins act as antibodies. Moreover, the adoption of immunoglobulins is increasing as play a crucial role in the detection and destruction of viruses and bacteria. They have been tested for the R&D of autoimmune disorders or Alzheimer’s. The demand for IgG products is fueling across several regions, which in turn, is increasing the sales of these products. All the above mentioned factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the

Increasing Research Activities with Developed Infrastructure to Boost North America Market

Among regions, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global plasma fractionation market in the forecast years. As per the research report, the market was valued at USD 10.08 Billion in 2018. The market in this region is expanding with the rising support from government regarding new plasma facilities. Increasing research activities on plasma fractionation processes with well-established healthcare infrastructure majorly contributes to the growth of the market in this region.

Following North America, Europe is the second-most leading region in the market owing to the rising sales of plasma proteins. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of plasma indications and advanced improvements in the plasma fractionation process are encouraging growth in the market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is prophesized to rise at a higher CAGR owing to the rising adoption of blood plasma fractionation in countries such as India and China.



List of Key Companies Operating in the Plasma Fractionation Market Includes:

CSL

Octapharma

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Biotest AG

Shire

Baxter

LFB





Among these, CSL and Grifols cover more than 45% share in the global market. These players are continuously spending on research and development activities and are constantly focusing on manufacturing biologics. Several companies have opened up new facilities to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, Shire introduced a new plasma fractionation facility in Georgia in October 2018. The aim of this strategic decision is to expand company’s drugs portfolio.





