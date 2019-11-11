Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Military Members with Discount Following Veterans Day

The retailer will celebrate all military veterans and active members with in-store discount on Saturday, Nov. 16

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company will recognize and support the military community, including veterans, active members and dependents, for their service in honor of Veterans Day. On Saturday, Nov. 16, the weekend following the recognized holiday, the company will give customers with a valid military ID or other proof of service 15 percent off their entire in-store purchase. Tractor Supply will be celebrating veterans on the weekend following to give as many customers as possible the opportunity to benefit from the discount.



“It is a true honor for us at Tractor Supply to give back to the men and women who serve our country,” said Greg Sandfort, Tractor Supply’s Chief Executive Officer. “Whether active members, veterans, or family members of veterans, Veterans Day is a perfect opportunity to show our support for our military customers and team members, and this discount is a small token of our gratitude for their great service.”

Tractor Supply supports and celebrates military members year-round through the partnership with Farmer Veteran Coalition. On Armed Forces Day, Tractor Supply and Farmer Veteran Coalition awarded $1,000 gift cards to military veterans and owners of agricultural businesses such as beekeeping, sustainable gardening, animal care, medicinal crop cultivation and more. To date, the partnership has made grants to 100 veterans across the United States.

The veterans discount will be available at all Tractor Supply locations on Saturday, Nov. 16, to ensure all veteran customers can take advantage of the discount. For more information on Tractor Supply’s partnership with military groups like Farmer Veteran Coalition, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram or visit TractorSupply.com/Military .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Brown

abby.brown@finnpartners.com

615-610-0258



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.