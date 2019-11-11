MCI appoints former Senior White House Advisor and Veterans Affairs C-Level Executive Camilo Sandoval as President and Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON , Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camilo Jamie Sandoval, most recently Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Advisor for the Office of the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) in Washington D.C., has been appointed as the President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for MCI, a high tech data-driven business process outsourcing (BPO) and digital experience provider (DXP) based in Iowa City, IA. Mr. Sandoval comes to MCI as a proven multifaceted industry leader with over 20 years of information and technology experience driving growth, leading innovation and delivering breakthrough business performance across multiple disciplines.

“I’ve known Camilo for several years and am thrilled to attract someone with his incredible experience and vision to MCI. He is a versatile leader who understands the people, process, and technology to create long-term business value by increasing the operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, security and service quality for our customers’ digital needs. His experience with developing high-performance culture linked to business technology success will serve our organization well as we continue to grow and evolve our business, while giving us a much-needed New York and Washington D.C. presence,” said Anthony Marlowe, CEO and Founder of MCI.

Mr. Marlowe added, “Our people are our most critical assets, and our key differentiator. At the same time, MCI is providing transformation services to our clients that drive dramatically improved quality and efficiency. Camilo is a digital transformation and modernization expert who will enable us to be bolder in our approach as we deploy an increased amount of digital solutions for our clients. He will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for MCI’s digital future and investing in client and internal digital capabilities, including data management, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic processing automation (RPA,) which is projected to fuel our continued record commercial growth.”

Camilo was appointed by the VA Secretary to serve as the executive-in-charge and Chief Information Officer for the Office of Information and Technology and later the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and was recognized for leading the transformation of the federal government’s second-largest IT department with 8,000 technologists and a $4.5 Billion annual budget into a customer-driven, results-oriented digital organization that serves over 380,000 VA employees and 9 million enrolled Veterans. Prior to the VA, he was appointed by the White House to serve as the Senior White House Advisor for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he successfully assisted with the confirmation process of the 77th United States Secretary of the Treasury.

“I am excited to join MCI’s talented executive team and enhancing the existing breadth of MCI’s technology service offering in North America. I believe we are very well positioned from a financial and strategic standpoint to grow in new markets and create value for our clients by investing in our data-driven and technology infrastructure. I look forward to becoming part of the MCI family and placing a high degree of emphasis on the next generation of customer experience solutions across our BPO and DXP markets,” Said Camilo Sandoval, President and CIO of MCI.

Prior to his executive service in the federal sector, Mr. Sandoval held management leadership roles in risk and information management for American Express, in corporate finance and investment banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in management consulting for FISERV, and in software engineering for American Airlines.

Mr. Sandoval is a veteran of the United States Air Force and National Security Agency (NSA) where he served six years active duty as a Signals Intelligence Analyst and Morse Code Operator. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Strategy from Indiana University where he was a Consortium Fellow.

In 2019 Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) was named by Inc. Magazine as Iowa’s Fastest Growing Company in the State of Iowa and was named the 452nd Fastest Growing Privately Company in the USA, making the coveted top 500 for the first time. MCI’s subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies 15 times respectively.

MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA, and has nine customer contact management centers and business processing outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia, and South Dakota.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to business process outsourcing (BPO), business process management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX), Digital Experience (DXP) services, application software, and technology services to mid-market & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 2,500+ talented individuals with 150+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, The Sydney Call Centre, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing.

