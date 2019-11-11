Former Panasonic North America CEO and New VP Boost Imprint Energy Business Team

Expanding ecosystem of partners for safe, flexible, printed non-lithium batteries for IoT applications

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprint Energy , the leader of a new generation of safe, environmentally-friendly, customizable batteries for IoT applications, such as smart labels and tags, medical patches, pill bottle trackers, and medicine-delivery pens, announced important additions to its team.



Joseph M. Taylor, formerly chairman and CEO of the Panasonic Corporation of North America, has joined Imprint as a business and strategy advisor. Panasonic has one of the world’s most extensive product portfolios leading with their prominence as one of the largest and most advanced makers of batteries. Joe led the transformation of this portfolio from consumer electronics to business and government solutions. He also created their Smart City initiatives that demonstrate how public-private partnerships can improve the quality of life for residents.

Additionally, Mark Laich has joined Imprint as VP, Business Development. Mark has driven major growth for enabling technologies through customer engagement and partner ecosystem development. Most recently, Mark was SVP of Sales at USound GmbH, where he launched their MEMS micro speaker technology into augmented reality applications and wireless earphones. Previously, Mark led sales at MEMSIC, bringing magnetic sensors to smartphones. His experience spans mobile, consumer electronics, IoT, wearables, medical device and automotive sectors and applications.

Imprint’s batteries are distinctively advantaged for emerging high-volume IoT applications. The batteries pack the power to communicate over short or long distances, with some types especially designed to power IoT products that use Semtech’s LoRa® devices for low power wide area networks (LPWAN). Imprint is working on similar programs with leaders in Bluetooth Low Energy and RF. Imprint is shipping its batteries in volume and piloting its next generation of roll-to-roll production technology for very high volumes.

Imprint will showcase its technology, products, partnerships and development kits at the IDTechEx conference at the Santa Clara Convention Center on November 20-21. Founder and CEO Dr. Christine Ho will be speaking about best-fit use cases and Imprint’s commercial progress on November 21 at 9:40am in Conference Room A; and Imprint will exhibit at booth Y34.

About Imprint Energy

Imprint Energy is a widely-recognized leader in ultrathin, safe, flexible, printed batteries for always-connected Internet of Things products, including smart labels, health and wellness sensors, and flexible displays. Imprint’s proprietary ZincPoly™ chemistry has higher energy density, is safer, and can power communications better than thin lithium batteries. Imprint has received extensive recognition, including the MIT Technology Review Innovators under 35 and 50 Smartest Companies . To learn more, see www.imprintenergy.com .

Media contact

For Imprint Energy: Steve Weiss, sweiss@imprintenergy.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.