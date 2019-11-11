OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ:KIDS), an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference and the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.



Event: Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Location: Lotte New York Palace Time: 8:35 - 9:05 am ET Event: Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Location: Lotte New York Palace Time: 11:00 - 11:25 am ET

An audio webcast of the Stifel presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com . Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.



Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Stifel or Piper Jaffray representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 31 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com







