American Institute of Chemical Engineers Names New Officers, Board for 2020

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) announced today that Monty M. Alger, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Director of the Institute for Natural Gas Research at Pennsylvania State University, will become President of AIChE in 2020. Alger succeeds 2019 President Kimberly Ogden, Interim Vice President for Research and Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at the University of Arizona. Deborah L. Grubbe, Owner and President of Operations and Safety Solutions, LLC, will become 2020 President-elect, and will succeed Alger as AIChE President in 2021.

Newly elected members of the AIChE Board of Directors are: Linda J. Broadbelt, the Sarah Rebecca Roland Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Associate Dean for Research at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science; Brian H. Davison, Chief Scientist for Biotechnology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Chief Science Officer at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Center for Bioenergy Innovation; Ann L. Lee, Executive Vice President of Technical Operations at Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; and Peter N. Lodal, Principal at DH Process Safety, and retired Technical Fellow at Eastman Chemical Company. The directors serve three-year terms.

Alger has more than 30 years of experience in the chemicals and energy industries, including positions as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and as Senior Vice President of Research at Myriant. He spent 23 years at General Electric (GE), where he led technology development at GE Plastic’s Global Research Center, and was the General Manager of Technology for the Advanced Materials business. Previously, he was Director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Chemical Engineering Practice School Station at GE Plastics. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and serves on advisory boards for organizations including the Shenhua National Institute of Clean and Low Carbon Energy (China) and PTT Global Chemical (Thailand). Alger is a former director of AIChE and also served on the U.S. Council on Competitiveness’s Technology Leadership and Strategy initiative. He earned his PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

