LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Engages CORE IR to Expand Market Access and Investor Outreach Also Hires Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company”), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced today that it has engaged CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm. CORE IR will assist the Company with expanding market access and awareness with the institutional and retail investment communities. Kevin Hopper, a seasoned corporate revenue officer, joins LGBTQ Loyalty as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, the Company also confirmed.



“We believe that LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings stands at the forefront of a tremendous movement to drive corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters, and we are thrilled to join forces to bring the Company’s value propositions to the financial community. The launch of the LGBTQ100 ESG Index is an immense accomplishment that is sure to resonate loudly and with lasting effect,” said Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

“Recognizing CORE IR’s high-level capital markets experience and investor network reach in financial markets and Corporate America, we believe CORE IR is a perfect fit for our company at this exciting time of shareholder value creation and growth potential,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty.

In announcing Kevin Hopper’s hiring by the Company, Blair said, “As senior vice president, we anticipate that Kevin will utilize his 20 years of leadership expertise in the LGBTQ influencer marketplace to drive sales revenue with the expected launch of our Corporate LGBTQ Loyalty Partnership programs. Kevin is a valuable new team resource in representing our mandate of advancing LGBTQ equality to Corporate America with his passion and expertise.”

Kevin's prior experience includes developing signature media brands in New York, Miami, Denver, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Los Angeles. Notably, he has created omnichannel partnerships with multinational brands and most recently led educational programming sales for the Lifetime Network and Fox Business.

"Advancing equality and engaging Corporate America to represent our community's core values and principles have been at the forefront of my career for over two decades. I’m thrilled to continue that mission with the team at LGBTQ Loyalty,” added Hopper.

Following the engagement of CORE IR and Kevin Hopper joining the LGBTQ Loyalty executive team, the Company will be engaged in a number of financial, corporate and diversity conferences as featured speakers over the next 90 days.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations, integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information please visit www.coreir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LGBTQ Loyalty’s actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development (including the development and launch of our Corporate LGBTQ Loyalty Partnership programs), marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

750 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Suite 800 West

West Hollywood, CA 90069

press@lgbtql.com

310-870-9661

Investor Relations:

John Marco

CORE IR

Managing Director

Johnm@coreir.com

516-222-2560

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

Director of Public Relations

Julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7375

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.



