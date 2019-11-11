Aspen Group, Inc. Reports a Quarterly Record 2,217 Enrollments, a 42% Increase Year-Over-Year; Quarterly Bookings Increase 92% Year-Over-Year to $31.3 Million

The Company Expects Fiscal 2020 Q2 Revenues to Meet or Exceed Previous Quarter’s 43% Growth Rate; Management to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results on December 10th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced record new student enrollments of 2,217 for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ending October 31, 2019, an increase of 42% year-over-year. Quarterly bookings increased 92% year-over-year from $16.3 million to $31.3 million. Consequently, total bookings for first half fiscal 2020 was $58.2 million, which on a run rate basis is tracking 31% ahead of the company’s full year bookings forecast of $89 million. As a result of these strong bookings, the Company expects fiscal 2020 second quarter revenues to meet or exceed the previous quarter’s 43% growth rate.



Aspen University accounted for 1,823 new student enrollments (includes 190 Doctoral enrollments and 437 Pre-licensure BSN AZ campus enrollments), delivering overall enrollment growth at Aspen University of 41% year-over-year. Enrollment growth at Aspen University was highlighted by the Doctoral unit, which increased by 43% and the Pre-Licensure BSN unit, which increased 58% on a sequential basis. The sequential acceleration of growth in the Pre-Licensure BSN unit is a result of a full quarter of enrollments across both campuses now open in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, and similar to first quarter results, our Aspen Nursing + Other Unit experienced an increase in the number of enrollments per Enrollment Advisor (EA) and cost per enrollment declined. As a result of this increased efficiency, Aspen’s Nursing + Other unit grew enrollments by 8% year-over-year.

United States University (“USU”) accounted for 394 new student enrollments (primarily MSN-Family Nurse Practitioner (“FNP”) enrollments), a 45% increase in enrollments year-over-year. USU plans to continue to implement an academic calendar of bimonthly start dates for FNP students or six starts per annum. In the past two bimonthly starts (August/October), a total of 488 new students entered the FNP program which is equivalent to an annual enrollment run rate of over 1,450, should that pace continue. The previous bimonthly run rate was forecasted at 150 new FNP students per start or 900 per annum. Given the acceleration in new student FNP enrollments, the FNP program is currently growing 61% faster than the previous forecast.

Below is a table reflecting new student enrollments for the past five quarters:

New Student Enrollments EAs1 Enrolls/Month/EA1 Q2’19 Q3’19 Q4’19 Q1’20 Q2’20 Aspen (Nursing + Other) 1,104 895 944 941 1,196 47 8.5 Aspen (Doctoral) 133 120 113 198 190 8 7.9 Aspen (Pre-Licensure BSN, AZ Campuses) 57 97 186 276 437 8 18.2 USU (FNP + Other) 271 251 317 514 394 18 7.3 Total 1,565 1,363 1,560 1,929 2,217 81 1 The EAs reflect the number at quarter end Q2’20.

The current Marketing Efficiency Ratio (MER = revenue-per-enrollment or LTV/cost-per-enrollment or CAC) for our four degree units is reflected in the below table:

Enrollments Cost-of-

Enrollment1 LTV MER Aspen (Nursing + Other) 1,196 $ 1,061 $ 7,350 6.9X Aspen (Doctoral) 190 $ 943 $ 12,600 13.4X USU (FNP + Other) 394 $ 862 $ 17,8202 20.7X Aspen (Pre-Licensure BSN, AZ) 437 $ 336 $ 30,0003 89.3X

1Based on 6-month rolling average

2LTV for USU’s MSN-FNP Program

3Estimate based on persistence rate of first year cohorts





The improved MER results were driven by declining cost of enrollment. Compared to the previous quarter the weighted average cost of enrollment declined 25%, as the cost of enrollment declined for each program.

Q2 ‘20

Enrollments Q2 ’20 Cost of

Enrollment1 Q1 ‘20

Enrollments Q1 ’20 Cost of

Enrollment1

Percent

Change Aspen (Nursing + Other) 1,196 $ 1,061 941 $ 1,231 -14 % Aspen (Doctoral) 190 $ 943 198 $ 1,987 -53 % USU (FNP + Other) 394 $ 862 514 $ 1,078 -20 % Aspen (Pre-Licensure BSN, AZ) 437 $ 336 276 $ 478 -30 % Total / Weighted Average 2,217 $ 873 1,929 $ 1,160 -25 %

1Based on 6-month rolling average





On a year-over-year basis, fiscal Q2’20 bookings increased 92%, from $16.3 million to $31.3 million, delivering an average revenue per enrollment (APRU) increase of 35%, from $10,434 to $14,125.

Lifetime Value (LTV) Q2'2019 Q2'2019 Q2'2020 Q2'2020 Per Enrollment Enrollments Bookings* Enrollments Bookings* AU Online (Nursing + Other) Unit $ 7,350

1,104 $ 8,114,400

1,196 $ 8,790,600 AU (Doctoral) Unit $ 12,600 133 $ 1,675,800 190 $ 2,394,000 AU (Pre-Licensure BSN) Unit $ 30,000 57 $ 1,710,000 437 $ 13,110,000 USU (FNP + Other) Unit $ 17,820 271 $ 4,829,220 394 $ 7,021,080 Total 1,565 $ 16,329,420 2,217 $ 31,315,680 ARPU $ 10,434 $ 14,125

*Note: “Bookings” are defined by multiplying Lifetime Value (LTV) per enrollment by new student enrollments for each operating unit.

AGI’s overall active student body (includes both Aspen University and USU) grew 35% year-over-year from 7,950 to 10,718. Aspen University’s total active degree-seeking student body grew 27% year-over-year from 7,107 to 9,016. Aspen’s School of Nursing grew 34% year-over-year, from 5,466 to 7,299 active students, which includes 1,051 active students in the BSN Pre-Licensure program in Phoenix, AZ. Specifically, Aspen’s BSN Pre-Licensure program active student body grew sequentially by 57%, from 670 to 1,051 students, as a result of now having two campuses open in Phoenix, AZ.

Aspen University students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method grew by 17% year-over-year, from 5,074 to 5,927. Those 5,927 students paying through a monthly payment method represent 66% of Aspen University’s total active student body.

USU’s total active student body grew year-over-year from 843 to 1,702 or 102%, and sequentially from 1,491 to 1,702 or a sequential increase of 14%. USU’s MSN-FNP active student body grew sequentially from 1,294 to 1,463 or a sequential increase of 13%. USU’s MSN-FNP program now represents 86% of USU’s active student body. USU students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method grew from 1,053 to 1,101 students sequentially. Those 1,101 students paying through a monthly payment method represent 65% of USU’s total active student body.

“As a result of the company exceeding both enrollments and bookings growth forecasts throughout 1H’20, particularly across our highest LTV units, management today is pleased to report that in the fiscal 2020 second quarter, the company expects to meet or exceed last quarter’s growth rate of 43%. This revenue growth acceleration is forecasted to drive material improvements to the company’s bottom line and cash burn from operations in the quarter,” said Chairman & CEO, Michael Mathews.

Fiscal 2020 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details:

Aspen Group, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal year 2020 2nd quarter financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Aspen will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 452-6823 (U.S.) or (731) 256-5216 (international), passcode 3788764. Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audiocast will be available from the Company’s website at ir.aspen.edu. There will also be a 7 day dial-in replay which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (international), passcode 3788764.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the expected results for fiscal 2020 Q2 revenues, bottom line and cash flow from operations improvements, FNP growth and the future impact of bookings. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include unanticipated adjustments to our financial statements, the continued demand of nursing students for the new programs, student attrition, national and local economic factors and the future effect of USU’s new FNP payment plan. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Director

Hayden IR

385-831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com

