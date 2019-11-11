Green Plains Appoints Phil Boggs as Senior VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Jim Stark to become VP, Investor Relations at Darling Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Phil Boggs, Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, will take over as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer for Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).



Mr. Boggs’ promotion comes as current EVP, Investor and Media Relations Jim Stark, has accepted the position of VP, Investor Relations at Darling Ingredients Inc. located in Irving, Texas. Mr. Stark will transition his responsibilities to Mr. Boggs over the coming weeks.

“Jim has been an integral part of our leadership team for over a decade,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “His partnership with me and tireless commitment to our shareholders has been instrumental in the growth and success of this company. I want to thank Jim for his immeasurable contributions and wish him every success in the future.”

“I am excited to announce Phil Boggs’ promotion to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer,” stated Becker. “Phil has been with the company since 2009 in a series of increasing responsibilities in many areas of accounting and finance. His experiences with the company will allow for a smooth transition as he has been involved in our capital markets transactions, banking relationships and debt issuances and has the depth of knowledge needed to take over from Jim.”

“Working at Green Plains has been a great experience for me and I am thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of the company for so many years,” said Stark. “I leave knowing Green Plains is well positioned for future success and will deliver on the strategies we have laid out for shareholders. I am confident that our investors will be in good hands with Phil in the role.”

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.1% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com .

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with the Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or achieve anticipated savings from the opex equalization plan and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Jim Stark, Executive Vice President - Investor and Media Relations, Green Plains Inc. (402) 884-8700



