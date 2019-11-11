Progressive Care Inc. Garners Coverage in Authority Magazine and Managed Healthcare Executive

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc., was featured in Authority Magazine and Managed Healthcare Executive.

“It is a great honor to be featured in both Authority Magazine and Managed Healthcare Executive,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “It is always special when I get to share my personal story on the lessons that I have learned throughout my career and provide advice to other female leaders and entrepreneurs. I hope my story can encourage other women to strive for greatness in the workplace and provide them with confidence to accomplish any of their dreams.”

In the article titled “Don’t judge people based on their worst moments” with S. Parikh Mars published on November 5, 2019, in Authority Magazine, Mars speaks on her career path, lessons that she’s learned throughout her career, what makes Progressive Care stand out, and advice for other female leaders on the way to manage a large team. Mars says, “Don’t judge people based on their worst moments. We are all vulnerable to making poor decisions under stress. I have found that most of the time, people perform poorly at work because of stress outside of work. I tend not to make rash decisions in the heat of the moment, try to get to the root causes of problems and provide my teams with the tools they need to be successful both in and out of work.”

When asked about what makes Progressive Care stand out, Mars shared, “There are a lot of pharmacies and all of them say they care. For many, that is probably true, but my company is unique. One of the things I am most proud of is how many females we employ, how many females occupy positions of leadership, and how much community diversity my company represents. We believe that our business should reflect the community in which it exists and that our customers will trust our company more if there is someone who not just looks like them, but someone who understands them, working for the company. Healthcare is personal and to get the best healthcare outcomes, you have to reach people on an emotional level. The only way to do that is to be compassionate and understanding and that comes through cultural competency.”

Regarding what advice Mars would give to other female leaders to help their team thrive, she commented, “I have found that competition doesn’t always bring out the best work and can lead to toxic work environments when colleagues view each other as rivals and not teammates. What has been successful for me is to make each employee compete with themselves. When I do evaluations, I don’t compare one employee to another, I compare that employee to themselves. If that employee has shown improvement, initiatives, professional development then they are eligible to move up in the company or receive higher compensation. I think that having that philosophy helped my staff be their best individual selves while also fostering an environment where people do not hesitate to help each other and work as a team.”

In the article titled Alternative Approaches to Opioids published October 16, 2019, in Managed Healthcare Executive, Mars talks about how there is a need for alternative, non-addictive approaches to pain management, and how acupuncture could be a viable solution. She goes on to say, “Medicare beginning to open these doors for patients is a great thing, but physical therapies like chiropractic care, acupuncture, and massage are less toxic to the body when performed by fully qualified professionals. These therapies can help manage pain before the patient seeks opioid treatment or even does bodily damage from long term frequent NSAID use.”

Mars goes on to speak on her personal experience of using acupuncture for stress-induced neck and back pain, “Acupuncture worked better for me than alternatives that I have tried.” She says healthcare in the future will likely begin experimenting with these alternatives, and it would “behoove most standard medicine practitioners to open up their service offerings and begin presenting these alternative treatments to their patients. But first and foremost, education is necessary so that both doctors and patients understand the diagnosis, what options are available, what success and results look like, treatment durations, risks, costs, etc…”

“One of our goals at Progressive Care is to help those who struggle with opioid addiction and assist them in the process of finding alternative ways to treat their pain,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “Acupuncture is an excellent alternative method to assist those who suffer from chronic pain and is beginning to be a more sought after therapy. It is an honor to speak with the team at Managed Healthcare on a topic that I have a personal experience with and something that is directly tied with our mission as a business.”

The recent media coverage comes after the company’s efforts to provide its network with more healthcare informational resources through PharmCo Pharmacy and FSRX Pharmacy. Additional commentary from Progressive Care’s CEO about the company and industry as a whole can be found on the Progressive Care blog and PharmCo blog.

For more immediate updates on the company’s media coverage, connect with Progressive Care and PharmCo on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact: Caitlin Franscell, CMW Media caitlin@cmwmedia.com www.cmwmedia.com Investor Relations Contact: Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care Senior Advisor Business Development Armen@progressivecareus.com www.progressivecareus.com www.pharmcopharmacy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.