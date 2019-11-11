Qrons Extends Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College

/EIN News/ -- Supports Continued Research for the Development of Innovative 3D Printable, Biocompatible Advanced Materials, and Stem Cell Delivery Techniques for Traumatic Brain Injuries

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Qrons Inc. (OTCQB: QRON), an emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel-based solutions for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) including concussions and penetrating injuries, today announced that it has extended the term of its Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College for an additional year with funding through July 14, 2020.

Professor Chenfeng Ke of the Chemistry Department at Dartmouth, and a member of the Qrons Scientific Advisory Board, will continue as the Principal Investigator for the sponsored research. Since July 2018, Qrons has been conducting research with Professor Ke to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials as a component of its stem cell-based TBI treatment. In October 2019, Qrons entered into an Intellectual Property License Agreement with Dartmouth for an exclusive world-wide license of intellectual property related to 3D printable materials in the fields of human and animal health. Professor Ke is also an inventor of the licensed 3D process.

Professor Chenfeng Ke commented, “Our project plan for the next year includes exploring a deeper level of integration of our hydrogels with cells and the surrounding environment to expand their adaptability for biomedical applications.”

Jonah Meer, Qrons' co-founder and CEO, added, "The extension of the Sponsored Research Agreement is a testament to the working relationship of our teams and the important work we’re doing together to improve the treatment of TBIs.”

"The importance of continuing our research with the team at Dartmouth cannot be overstated. We value our working relationship and are confident that we will continue to advance towards achievement of our goals,” concluded Ido Merfeld, Qrons’ co-founder, President and Head of Product.

About Dartmouth College

Founded in 1769, Dartmouth College is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world's greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts & Sciences and its three leading professional schools - the Geisel School of Medicine, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Qrons is a publicly traded emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries and concussions. The Company has two product candidates for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells ("MSCs") and smart synthetic material, QS100™, an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200™, an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. For additional information, please visit www.qrons.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting the Company's business including increased competition; the ability of the Company to expand its operations, to attract and retain qualified professionals, technological obsolescence; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts: Qrons Inc. Jonah Meer Chief Executive Officer 212-945-2080 Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory sprince@pcgadvisory.com 646-762-4518



