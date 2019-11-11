2,000 Restaurant Workers Now Enrolled in National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s Registered Apprenticeship Program

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Monday, November 11th, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) will celebrate the U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) fifth annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) by spotlighting how restaurant workers are advancing their careers through apprenticeship.

Now in its third year, the NRAEF’s restaurant management apprenticeship program has reached a total enrollment of 2,000, and is helping individuals grow their skills to meet the talent demands of employers across the restaurant and hospitality industries.

The first of the nation’s 2,000 plus restaurant management apprentices – Kadeeja, Cassidy and Joanna – are on track to advance their careers and become the industry’s next generation of leaders.

The Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship (HSRA), is an “earn-while-you learn” program with a 90 percent retention rate. The USDOL recently extended its multi-year contract with the NRAEF and the program is offered in 44 states at more than 300 different apprenticeship sites. The average wage increase for an apprentice (a required component of the program) is 14 percent.

“Our apprenticeship program is a win-win for both employers and restaurant employees,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “While large and small restaurant businesses are providing their employees with a nationally recognized path to career advancement, our program participants are improving their skills and taking a big step toward higher wages.”

The NRAEF is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by sharing the stories of restaurant management apprentices, including Kadeeja Baker, a 25-year-old apprentice who currently serves as Head Sushi Chef at Maru Sushi and Grill in Michigan; Cassidy Hubbard, a 24-year-old apprentice who currently serves as a Sous Chef at Iron Hill Brewery in Delaware; and Joanna Landeros, a 28-year-old apprentice who currently serves as General Manager at Shakey’s Pizza, USA in California.

After starting her apprenticeship, Baker received a promotion through the program in less than one year. “The industry itself drives me,” Baker said. “The apprenticeship (program) changed me, so I can change others.”

The NRAEF is also participating in the USDOL Women’s Bureau’s National Summit on Women in Apprenticeship. Keynote speaker, Susan Crystal-Mansour, Ph.D., Vice President of Program Impact for the NRAEF will focus on the important role women in leadership positions can play as mentors for the next generation of women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

To watch live coverage of the Summit and to find more NRAEF apprenticeship stories, follow the NRAEF on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

To learn more about how you and/or your company can get involved with apprenticeship, visit ChooseRestaurants.org/Apprenticeship.

For a complete listing of National Apprenticeship Week events, click here.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide justice-involved youth with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship Project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Attachment

Jasmine Jones National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation 2407235198 jajones@nraef.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.