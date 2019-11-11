Aerami Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on Dance 501 Inhaled Human Insulin at the 19th Diabetes Technology Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics , a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies, today announced that it will present two posters on its Dance 501 inhaled human insulin product candidate for type 1 and type 2 diabetes, at the 19th Diabetes Technology Meeting taking place on November 14-16, 2019 in North Bethesda, Maryland.



The poster presentations will describe findings from two clinical studies (SAMBA-03 and SAMBA-04) demonstrating the linear dose-response to Dance 501 versus insulin Lispro in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, respectively. The inhaled human insulin was delivered through the lungs via Aerami’s smart inhaler which generates a soft mist that allows for a drug deposition 2-4 times higher than conventional inhalers.1

“We are pleased to present findings from our SAMBA studies on the dose response to Dance 501 in comparison to an injectable alternative because this further validates our smart inhaler can deliver optimal and precise therapeutic doses through the lungs,” said Melissa Rhodes, chief development officer, Aerami Therapeutics. “A number of chronic conditions could benefit from the frequent pulsatile administration afforded by an inhaled delivery option, so we are exploring use of the smart inhaler technology beyond diabetes, where patients could achieve better treatment efficacy.”

Eric Zijlstra, Ph.D., lead study author and presenter commented, “Treatment via a gentle inhalation could be a welcome alternative to routine injections allowing for improved drug absorption and efficacy while also providing a better patient experience. Moreover, treatment via inhalation could potentially lower the barriers to starting insulin treatment, thereby leading to better blood sugar control at an earlier time and fewer complications ahead.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Presentation #1: Dance 501 Inhaled Human Insulin: Linear Dose Response in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Poster Number: 54

Presenter: Eric Zijlstra, PhD

Session Date & Time: November 14, 2019, 4:30 - 6:30 pm ET

Poster Presentation #2: Faster Absorption and Greater Early Insulin Action of Dance 501 Inhaled Human Insulin vs. s.c. Insulin Lispro in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Poster Number: 55

Presenter: Eric Zijlstra, PhD

Session Date & Time: November 14, 2019, 4:30 - 6:30 pm ET

Additional details can be found on the conference website .

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies. Our gentle mist inhaler is designed with smart technology to optimize the precise delivery of biologic therapies through the lungs. We are building a diverse pipeline of inhaled biologic products with initial focus on rare and severe diseases in the endocrinology, respiratory and cardiovascular space, where our platform and expertise present a unique opportunity to achieve better treatment efficiency. We have initiated development programs in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), parathyroid hormone (PTH) and human growth hormone (HGH).

For more information, visit: www.aerami.com

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Public Relations

ggasaatura@lifescipublicrelations.com

