Outlook on South East Asia's $17Bn+ Tire Market, 2020-2024 | by Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Radial vs. Bias, Rim Size, Tire Type, Country & Company

The South East Asian tire market was valued at around $11 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $17 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market is led by rising sales of two-wheelers and passenger cars as well as expanding overall vehicle fleet across all the major countries in the region. Moreover, rising disposable income is boosting demand for premium vehicles across various countries of the South East Asian region, thereby further fuelling growth in the region's tire market.



The South East Asian tire market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, rim size, tire type, radial vs bias and country.



In terms of tire type, the market can be bifurcated into non-run flat and run flat. Non-run type is the dominant segment in the market, however, demand for run-flat tires is also expected to grow in the coming years as they offer better performance and safety as compared to other tires. Further, various automakers are focusing on offering run-flat tires in OE fitments, which is anticipated to fuel their demand across the South East Asian region through 2024.



Among countries, Indonesia dominated the South East Asian tire market with over 44% volume share in 2018. The country is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well on the back of expanding vehicle fleet in the country.



List of major players operating in the South East Asian tire market include PT Gajah Tunggal TBK, PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries, Bridgestone Corporation, Compagnie Generale des Establissements Michelin, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Deestone Corporation Limited, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., etc.



Major companies are adopting strategies such as expansion in new locations, mergers & acquisitions and product developments. With rising focus of these leading players on sales and marketing activities, the tire industry in the South East Asian is anticipated to witness intensifying competition over the next five years.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the South East Asian tire market.

To classify and forecast the South East Asian tire market based on vehicle type, tire type, rim size, radial vs bias, demand category and country.

To identify drivers and challenges for the South East Asian tire market.

To examine competitive developments such as Business growth opportunities, new product development, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the South East Asian tire market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for tire market across the South East Asian region.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players in the South East Asian tire market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. South East Asia Tire Production Overview



5. South East Asia Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler and OTR)

5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement)

5.2.3. By Radial vs. Bias

5.2.4. By Rim Size

5.2.5. By Tire Type

5.2.6. By Country

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Indonesia Tire Market Outlook

5.4. Thailand Tire Market Outlook

5.5. Vietnam Tire Market Outlook

5.6. Malaysia Tire Market Outlook

5.7. Philippines Tire Market Outlook

5.8. Singapore Tire Market Outlook

5.9. Cambodia Tire Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

8.2. PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries

8.3. Bridgestone Corporation

8.4. Compagnie Generale des Establissements Michelin

8.5. Sumitomo Rubber Industries

8.6. Continental AG

8.7. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

8.8. Deestone Corporation Limited

8.9. Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

8.10. The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.



9. Strategic Recommendations



