Recycled Plastic Market Driven by Processing of Recycled Products with Top Competitors | Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SUEZ, Ultra-Poly Corporation, Veolia, KW Plastics, Birch Plastics Inc. and More

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recycled Plastic Market research report provides a unique guidance in providing thoughtful details regarding the development factors, shortcomings, dangers, and the worthwhile opportunities emerging in the market. The report likewise includes the income, business size, share, generation and the market share. A few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here – RJM INTERNATIONAL, INC., Asia plastics renewable resources holdings co., ltd., CLEAR PATH RECYCLING, Green Line Polymers and Imerys among others.

Global recycled plastic market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Click the Link to Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-recycled-plastic-market

The recycling process of plastics refers to the recovering of waste or scrap left out of plastic products and reprocessing it back into useful products. Since plastic material is non-biodegradable, it is recycled to reduce the harmful effects caused due to dumping of plastic products in the soil. The process of recycling goes through six major steps, collection, sorting, shredding, cleaning, melting and making of pellets. The dumped waste plastic is collected by waste collectors and brought to the sorting facilities for further processing where the plastic products are segregated on the basis of their color and the content of resin in them. The differentiated plastics go through the shredder where products are grinded and cut into small pieces so that they can easily be cleaned and made into pellets for further manufacturing of products.

Drivers:

Processing of recycled products helps in conservation of energy and natural resources

Rising awareness among people and actions taken by government regarding plastics disposal

Restraints:

Generation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful chemicals during recycling process

Recycling downgrades the quality of products

Opportunity:

Generation of raw materials from plastic bottles recycling process that can be used for production of textiles

Challenge:

Less recyclability of certain plastic materials

Market Trends:

Global Recycled Plastic Market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on type, source and industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and others. Polypropylene type segment is dominating in the market as this type has the capability of easy recycling and can be used in almost all the industries.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bottles, bags, films, fibers, foams and others. Bags are the most common source from where recycled plastic can be generated and almost all the bags used in grocery and various other things are made of plastic materials.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into packaging, building & construction, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics, household goods, agriculture, healthcare and others

You can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Get Detailed TOC with Tables and Figures at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-recycled-plastic-market

Product Launches:

In June 2019, Veolia announces the launch of a new tool for the energy, water, & waste sectors. This new tool will help to achieve a low carbon future and will be beneficial for environment and is cost friendly

In February 2018, Envision Plastics announced the launch of a bottle which uses their Ocean Bound plastic at 100 percent content and as the sole colorant carrier. Through this, the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

In January 2015, Jayplas launched a new plastic film packaging division. The main aim for this launch is to provide a closed-loop solution and ensure that plastic is recycled in the U.K. instead any other region

Some of the major players operating in Global Recycled Plastic Market are CUSTOM POLYMERS, B&B PLASTICS INC, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc., ENVISION PLASTICS, Jayplas, Joe's Plastics, K K Asia (HK) Ltd., Berry Global Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SUEZ, Ultra-Poly Corporation, Veolia, KW Plastics, Birch Plastics Inc., RJM INTERNATIONAL, INC., Asia plastics renewable resources holdings co., ltd., CLEAR PATH RECYCLING, Green Line Polymers and Imerys among others.

Features and key highlights of Recycled Plastic Market

Detailed overview of Recycled Plastic Market Changing market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of Recycled Plastic Market Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards Recycled Plastic Market performance

Read More about This Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-recycled-plastic-market

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Similar Reports from Chemical and Materials Category

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market



Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-specialty-fuel-additives-market



Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polymer-microinjection-molding-market



Global High-Performance Coatings Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-high-performance-coatings-market



Global Peracetic Acid Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-peracetic-acid-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trends today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients' needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India.

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.