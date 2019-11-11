South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2019 with Profiles on 109 Companies Including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Toyota & Volkswagen

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing, and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components. It includes information on the state and size of the industry, sales, export and import statistics, and comprehensive information on factors that influence the sector.

There are profiles of 109 companies including major manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Toyota, and Volkswagen, which will collectively invest R39bn in new capacity over the next five years. Other companies profiled include listed companies Motus Holdings and Combined Motor Holdings.

Motor Vehicles

As the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy, vehicle and component production accounted for 29.9% of the country's manufacturing output in 2018 compared to 30.1% in 2017. The broader automotive industry's contribution to the gross domestic product was 6.9% which comprised 4.4% for manufacturing and 2.5% for retail.

The country's weak macro-economic environment, pressure on consumers' disposable income and fragile business and consumer confidence, resulted in new-vehicle sales declining marginally in 2018. Exports of automotive products, which reached a record R178.8bn, were shipped to a record 155 export destinations, up from 149 in 2017.



New Technologies

Sales of hybrid petrol and diesel vehicles totalled 144 units in 2018, down from 303 in 2017, while electric car sales declined to 58 units in 2018 from 68 units in 2017. An increasing number of South African manufacturers plan to introduce electric vehicles in the next two years, but growth will be determined by the development of public charging infrastructure.

In March 2019 there were 867 electric vehicles registered in the country. Nissan and BMW have been at the forefront of a joint initiative to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in South Africa, but their attempts to get the government to agree to incentives for electric vehicles to reduce the retail price has been unsuccessful.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP) and the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP)

2.2. Retail

2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance

2.4. Auto Salvage

2.5. Industry Value Chain

2.6. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Support

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Labour

5.4. Rising Operating Costs

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Clean Fuels



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players

Manufacturers and Importers of Motor Vehicles

Manufacturers of Bodies for Motor Vehicles and Trailers & Semi Trailers

Domestic Vehicle Sales

Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships

Fitment Centres

Manufacturers of Parts and Accessories for Motor Vehicles

Auto Salvage Sector

Companies Mentioned



ACME Salvage (Pty) Ltd

AUNDE South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Afrit (Pty) Ltd

Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd

Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd

Auto and Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd

AutoX (Pty) Ltd

Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd

BMW (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bell Equipment Company S A (Pty) Ltd

Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Borbet SA (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa Retail (Pty) Ltd

Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd

CNH Industrial SA (Pty) Ltd

City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares (Pty) Ltd

Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC

Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd

Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Dynamic Salvage Management CC

F and R Catai Transport Solutions (Pty) Ltd

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd

FCA South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Federal-Mogul of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd

Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd

G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

GRW Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Gabriel SA (Pty) Ltd

Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gounden and Gounden CC

Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Irizar Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Johnson Matthey (Pty) Ltd

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

Kwik Fit Brands (Pty) Ltd

LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd

Lear Sewing (Pty) Ltd

Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

M and D House Motors CC

MA Automotive Tool and Die (Pty) Ltd

MAHLE Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd

MAN Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Maritime Motors (Pty) Ltd

Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd

McCarthy (Pty) Ltd

Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd

Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd

Motus Holdings Ltd

Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

PFK Electronics (Pty) Ltd

PG Group (Pty) Ltd

Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd

Pasdec Automotive Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Peugeot Citroen South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Protea Versoolwerke (Ermelo) (Pty) Ltd

Renault South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd

Route Management (Pty) Ltd

Salvage Management and Disposals (Pty) Ltd

Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Stirling Accessories CC

Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

TFM Industries (Pty) Ltd

TFM Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd

Tata Automobile Corporation (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Tata Motors (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

TiAuto Investments (Pty) Ltd

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd

Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Trentyre (Pty) Ltd

Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Automotive (Pty) Ltd

Voertuie vir Almal (Pty) Ltd

Volkswagen of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Waterworld (Pty) Ltd

Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8zq66

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.