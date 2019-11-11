Auto/Mate Wins “Best Places to Work” Award for 10th Straight Year

If you have happy employees you have happy customers, so it’s no coincidence that our customer retention rate is 99%.” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems has been recognized as one of the 48 Best Places to Work in New York State’s Capital region by the Albany Business Review. Auto/Mate is one of 12 companies honored in the “large companies” category with more than 150 employees. This marks the 10th straight year that Auto/Mate has won the award."The first few years we won this award we ranked in the small-business category, but as our company has grown we have kept the focus on employee satisfaction," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems. "If you have happy employees you have happy customers, so it’s no coincidence that our customer retention rate is 99%.”The Albany Business Review honors just 48 companies every year with the “Best Places to Work” distinction. The business journal partners with Quantum Workplace, a Nebraska based research firm, to conduct anonymous employee engagement surveys.“A great company culture doesn't happen by accident; we focus a lot of our resources into creating an environment where people want to come to work every day,” said David Druzynski, Auto/Mate’s chief people officer. "The effort is worthwhile as we continue to attract highly-qualified job candidates and our employee turnover rate is very low."Auto/Mate provides world-class software and support to auto dealerships nationwide. Employees receive many perks including an onsite gym, tuition reimbursement, casual dress environment, wellness program, employee discount programs and paid time off for volunteering. Additionally, Auto/Mate frequently hosts events designed for fun, including Hawaiian Day, happy hours, Bagel Thursdays and visits from cupcake and ice cream trucks.A celebratory luncheon will honor the "Best Places to Work" award winners in December.For information on career opportunities, contact Auto/Mate at (877) 340-2677 or visit http://www.automate.com/careers About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



