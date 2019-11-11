Outlook on the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market, 2020-2024: Data on 4N, 5N & 6N Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market, By Product (4N, 5N & 6N), By Application (LED, Semi-conductor, Phosphor, & Others), By Country (China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period on account of its growing applications in LED lighting, semiconductors, lithium ion batteries, photovoltaic cells, plasma display screen, phosphor, optical lenses, smartphone sapphire glass, among others.



Notably, factors like recent developments in the automotive industry, rapidly growing LED lighting and synthetic sapphire demand, new potential uses of aluminium as an alternative to copper in the power industry, among others are anticipated to strengthen the growth of high purity alumina (HPA) market across the Asia-Pacific.



Furthermore, high purity alumina market is observing steady growth in the semiconductor industry, as the product is a novel industrial-use material employed in the process of fabrication of semiconductor device. Additionally, it is used in the wafer processing equipment due to its high resistance to plasma corrosion and better blending strength.



The demand for semiconductor is mainly influenced by various underlying applications including communication and consumer electronics, data processing that accounts for the significant share of applicability in personal computers, gaming consoles, television, iPods and servers. Therefore, increasing demand for high definition display screens is anticipated to propel growth in the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market during forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the market include, Altech Chemicals Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Company Limited, Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co. Ltd., Rio Tinto (Australia), UC RUSAL, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co. Ltd, Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Kosan Aluminium Extrusion SDN BHD, Aluminum Corp. of China (China), Shandong Xinfa (China), Emirates Global Aluminum, China Power Investment, East Hope Group, among others.



The market for high purity alumina has been segmented into product, application and region.



Based on product, the market has been segmented into 4N, 5N, and 6N, wherein, 4N segment is anticipated to hold a significant share owing to considerable usage of lithium-ion batteries, during the forecast period. Additionally, the product has extended application in ultrafiltration & gas separation laminates owing to its enhanced chemical resistivity and porosity.

Lastly, based on application, the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market has been segmented into LEDs, phosphor, sapphire, semiconductors and others.

Regionally, the market has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia. China holds a major share in the market due to growing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics in the country.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market size.

To forecast the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market based on technology, product, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for high purity alumina market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of high purity alumina.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be Considered for Product Selection

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Industry Overview



6. Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (4N, 5N, 6N)

6.2.2. By Application (LED, Semi-conductor, Phosphor, Batteries, Others (Optical Lenses, Bio-Medical Devices, Lasers))

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Market Outlook



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competition Benchmarking

11.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

11.2.1. Altech Chemicals Limited

11.2.2. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.2.3. Nippon Light Metal Company Limited

11.2.4. Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co. Ltd.

11.2.5. UC RUSAL

11.2.6. China Hongqiao Group Limited

11.2.7. Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co. Ltd.

11.2.8. Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

11.2.9. LB Aluminium Berhad

11.2.10. Kosan Aluminium Extrusion Sdn. Bhd.

11.2.11. El Mega Aluminium Extrusions

11.2.12. Kamco Aluminium Sdn. Bhd.

11.2.13. Nilo Asia

11.2.14. Aluminum Corp. of China (China)

11.2.15. Shandong Xinfa (China)

11.2.16. Emirates Global Aluminum

11.2.17. China Power Investment

11.2.18. East Hope Group

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jmtgy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.