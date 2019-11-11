Outlook on India's Tower Crane Market, 2020-2024 - Leading Players are Manitowoc, ACE, Zoomlion, Liebherr

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Tower Crane Market, By Product Type (Flat Top, Hammerhead, Luffing Jib & Self-Erecting), By Design (Top Sewling & Bottom Sewling), By Lifting Capacity, By Application (Construction, Utility, Mining, Shipyards & Others), Competition, Forecast & Oppor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Tower Crane Market stood at 650 units in 2018 and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period. Tower cranes are equipped with advanced technology, provide ease of lifting heavy construction materials to large heights and require minimum time and effort. All these factors are fueling the demand for tower cranes across India.



The Indian Tower Crane Market can be segmented based on product type, by lifting capacity, by design, by region, by application and by company.



In terms of product type, flat top tower crane accounts for the largest share and the trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years as well due to its ease of usage during construction of high rise buildings and large bridges.



Based on lifting capacity, cranes having lifting capacity up to 6 tons captured the major share in 2018. While, others segment which includes lifting capacity range of 7 tons to 20 tons and 21 to 50 tons are poised to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, on account of increasing demand for high rise buildings and rapid growth of infrastructure.



In terms of design, Top Sewling is the dominating segment in the Indian Tower Crane Market, as major tower cranes fall in this category. Among applications, tower cranes are majorly used in construction purposes.



Manitowoc, ACE, Zoomlion, Liebherr, among others are some of the leading players operating in the Indian Tower Crane Market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as launch of new cranes with advanced technologies, mergers and collaborations in order to register positive growth in the market. Additionally, surging popularity of tower crane equipped with heavy weightlifting capacity along with advancement in technology is pushing the companies to focus on improving the design and functionality of tower cranes.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian Tower Crane Market size

To classify and forecast the Indian Tower Crane Market based on product type, by lifting capacity, by design, by region, by application and by company

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Tower Crane Market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Indian Tower Crane Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Tower Crane Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Aided/Unaided Brand Recall

4.3. Usage Analysis

4.4. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.5. Unmet Needs at the Time of Purchase



5. India Tower Crane Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Flat Top, Hammerhead, Luffing Jib, Self-Erecting)

5.2.2. By Design (Top Slewing Crane, Bottom Slewing Crane)

5.2.3. By Lifting Capacity (Up to 6 tons, 7 tons-20 tons, 21 tons-50 tons and above 50 tons)

5.2.4. By Application (Construction, Mining, Shipyards, Utility, Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North; West; South; East)

5.2.6. By Company Share (2014 to 2018 & 2024)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Flat Top Tower Crane Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Design

6.2.2. By Lifting Capacity

6.2.3. By Application



7. India Hammerhead Tower Crane Market Outlook



8. India Luffing Jib Tower Crane Market Outlook



9. India Self-Erecting Tower Crane Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Manitowoc Cranes

14.2. Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE)

14.3. Zoomlion India Private Limited

14.4. Liebherr India Private Limited

14.5. Sany Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

14.6. Kroll Cranes

14.7. Everest Cranes

14.8. Mechatro Cranes



15. Strategic Recommendations



