Asia-Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market Study 2019 | APAC Market Anticipating a CAGR of 21% During 2020-2024

The Asia-Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period.



Electronic toll collection system is equipped with advanced technologies for the management of traffic and reducing traffic at toll plazas. These systems have already gained massive acceptance in developed economies, resulting in increasing demand in developing economies as well.



Developing countries are witnessing rapid urbanization, which is boosting the demand for well-connected road network between cities and towns. Moreover, electronic toll collection or ETC provides crucial information like vehicle registration status and helps to reduce pollution, which in turn is expected to positively influence the market in coming years. However, high cost associated with the installation of these systems can emerge as a challenge for the region's electronic toll collection market.



The Electronic Toll Collection Market in the region can be segmented based on type, technology, application and country.



In terms of technology, the market can be classified into radio frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short range communication and others. Among these, RFID has witnessed significant adoption due to low operational costs associated with that.



On the basis of application, the market can be bifurcated into highways and urban. Highways is the dominant application segment in the market, as highways witness high traffic, requiring better management solutions.



In terms of regional analysis, the market for electronic toll collection has been segmented into Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India and Malaysia.



On account of increasing traffic congestion in India, FASTag, an electronic toll collection system based on RFID technology, was implemented by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2014. In 2017, the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways mandated FASTag for all the new four-wheelers in the country.



Major companies operating in the region's electronic toll collection market recorded high sale volumes in the 2018 financial year and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. List of major players operating in the region include Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Raytheon Company, Siemens AG, Conduent Incorporated, Cubic Corporation, Thales Group, Quarterhill Inc., Transcore (Roper Technologies), Grenobloise DElectronique Et DAutomatismes (GEA) SA, Efkon GmbH, etc.



Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players of electronic toll collection market to magnify their customer base and expand sales & distribution networks.



