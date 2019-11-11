India's Multiplex Market 2014-2019 & 2024 Forecast | by Screen Types, Regions, Major States & Leading Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Multiplex Market, By Screen Type (Classic Vs. Premium), By Region, By Major States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Multiplex Market stood at 2950 screens in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% to surpass 4500 screens by 2024.



Growth in the Indian Multiplex Market can be attributed to increasing youth population, growing urbanization and hence, rising demand for better infrastructure and enhanced facilities in the cinemas across the country which is leading to development of multiplex market in India.



Additionally, increasing disposable income of middle-class urban population, especially in tier-I and tier-II cities has led to a shift in consumption pattern from savings to spending owing to which people are willing to pay extra for privacy and comfort. This factor is further pushing the market for multiplex in India.



Some of the leading players in the Indian Multiplex Market are PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure Limited, Carnival Cinemas, Cinepolis India, and SRS Cinemas.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian Multiplex Market size.

To classify and forecast the Indian Multiplex Market based on screen type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Multiplex Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Multiplex Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Multiplex Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Volume (Number of Screens)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Screen Type (Classic vs. Premium)

4.2.2. By Region (North, South, East, West)

4.2.3. By Company (2018)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Screen Type & Region)



5. Maharashtra Multiplex Market Outlook



6. Gujarat Multiplex Market Outlook



7. Karnataka Multiplex Market Outlook



8. Uttar Pradesh Multiplex Market Outlook



9. Delhi Multiplex Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles (Leading 10 Players)



PVR Cinemas

INOX Leisure Limited

Carnival Cinemas

Cinepolis India Pvt. Ltd.

SRS Cinemas

Wave Cinemas

Cine Square Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Gold Digitech Theatres Pvt. Ltd.

Prasad Media Corporation Private Limited

SDC Cinemas

15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ctxr9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.