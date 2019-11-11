Telenav to Participate in 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based products and services, today announced that its management team will participate in the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held in New York on Tuesday, November 12, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.



Telenav management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 12th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

ABOUT TELENAV, INC.

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

Copyright 2019 Telenav, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Telenav and the “Telenav” logo are trademarks of Telenav, Inc. All rights reserved. Unless otherwise noted, all other trademarks, service marks, and logos used in this press release are the trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

TNAV-F

TNAV-C

Investor Relations:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

415-894-9633

IR@telenav.com

Media:

Raphel Finelli

408-667-5970

raphelf@telenav.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.