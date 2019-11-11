LGI Homes Opens First Community in Greenville-Spartanburg Market

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces its entry into the Greenville-Spartanburg market with the grand opening of Glen Meadows near Boiling Springs.



The Glen Meadows community is located less than two miles from I-26, making it easy for residents to commute to the employment centers of both Greenville and Spartanburg. Within ten miles of the neighborhood, homeowners can enjoy endless outdoor recreation opportunities at nearby Lake Bowen and Lake Cooley. In downtown Spartanburg, several events and festivals are held throughout the year, providing additional entertainment options. Closer to home, families will enjoy the community park complete with a playground, swing set and picnic pavilion.

At Glen Meadows, LGI Homes is constructing five of its most popular floor plans, ranging in size from 1,440 square feet to over 2,000 square feet. These three- and four-bedroom homes include popular features such as covered patios, open floor plans, spacious chef-ready kitchens and private master retreats. Additionally, each home has been carefully designed with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This new interior package is fully-loaded with value-adding upgrades, such as energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, outlets with USB charging capability, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights and professional front yard landscaping. These gorgeous new homes at Glen Meadows start in the $180s.

LGI Homes is hosting a grand opening event for this incredible new community on Dec. 7, 2019 and will offer one-day-only new home specials. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 888-4431 ext 1961 to reserve an appointment for the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac2e4580-7fb8-4cba-a1b1-a63208da3bed

The Avery at Glen Meadows by LGI Homes The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Avery plan features a spacious loft and charming exterior with covered porch.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.