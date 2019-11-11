Sharonview Federal Credit Union Partners with UNCC Basketball

Members can score tickets to all home games and register for Tip Off Kid

/EIN News/ -- Fort Mill, S.C., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basketball season is upon us, and Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, will offer members free tickets to all UNC Charlotte 49ers men’s home games.

Tickets will be available at sharonview.org/49erstickets and are first come, first served.

Sharonview is also happy to announce its new partnership with the 49ers to sponsor the Tip Off Kid program during every home game of the 2019-2020 season. One lucky child, 5 to 12 years-old, who has registered through our Tip Off Kid page will be pre-selected before each home game for the once-in-a lifetime opportunity to join the 49ers team courtside at the Halton Arena. The Tip Off Kid and family will be treated to four tickets to the game and four hospitality passes. The Tip Off Kid will have the opportunity to present a referee with the game ball for the tip-off.

In addition to the on-the-court fun, a video message about Sharonview, featuring the Tip Off Kid, will be played for the more than 9,000 fans in attendance. More information about our sponsorship of the 49ers Tip Off Kid program can be found at sharonview.org/tipoffkid.

Below is the 2019-2020 49ers home basketball schedule:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 vs. Davidson

6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Wake Forest

4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. USC Upstate

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. UNC Asheville

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 vs. Valparaiso

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. UAB

4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Middle Tennessee

4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Old Dominion

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Florida Atlantic

4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. FIU

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 vs. UTEP

4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. UTSA

Sharonview is excited about UNC Charlotte’s 2019-2020 basketball season and proud to be a sponsor of our local collegiate athletic programs. Go 49ers!

