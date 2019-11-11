Teleflex to Showcase its Interventional Portfolio Highlighting the MANTA® Vascular Closure Device and the Langston® Dual Lumen Catheters at the PCR London Valves 2019

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, will showcase its Interventional product portfolio including the MANTA® Vascular Closure Device and Langston® Dual Lumen Catheters at the PCR London Valves being held in London, United Kingdom on November, 17th – 19th, 2019.



Teleflex offers a growing portfolio of specialty-focused solutions designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives around the world. Our portfolio is known for innovative devices that simplify complex procedures and overcome common procedural challenges. Used by Interventionalists worldwide, our device-based solutions include the MANTA® Device and the Langston® Dual Lumen Catheters.

The CE Marked MANTA® Vascular Closure Device is the first commercially available biomechanical vascular closure device specifically designed for closure of large bore femoral arteriotomies following procedures utilizing devices or sheaths ranging in size from 10F to 18F (with maximum outer diameters up to 25F). In the SAFE MANTA® IDE Clinical Trial, the IDE-defined major complication rate occurred in 5.3% of patients and VARC-2 major vascular complication rate occurred in 4.2% of cases. This VARC-2 rate is lower than published rates for suture-mediated closure. (1,2,3,4)

Langston® Dual Lumen Catheters are angiographic catheters with a two-lumen coaxial design which enables simultaneous pressure measurements across the aortic valve. The precise pressure obtained using Langston® Pigtail catheters help clinicians compute the pressure gradient and subsequently the effective orifice area.

Clinicians worldwide rely on the quality and proven clinical utility of our interventional portfolio.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

