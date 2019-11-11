Historical significance of November 11th highlighted

Cabinda, ANGOLA, November 11 - Angolan ambassador to Zimbabwe Agostinho Tavares said that the date of 11 November, 1975 has a historical significance in the lives of all Angolans by representing the day the people gained their freedom against the colonial yoke.,

The recognition is contained in a press release reached Angop on Saturday, saying that the diplomat was speaking on Friday ahead of celebrations of 44th anniversary of National Independence.

Reminding the members of Angolan Embassy and the community in Zimbabwe, the diplomat stressed the role of the Independence in the lives of Angolans.

He described the date as a good that promotes prosperity, strength and determination to build and rebuild the country.

The date also contribute to national unity and development of Angola, from Cabinda to Cunene.

It is a date that reflects patriotic feeling, remembering all those who shed their sweat and blood, anonymous heroes, men, women and youth who sacrificed their lives for a fair cause, freedom and independence, he said.

To mark the 44th years of Independence, the Angolan Diplomatic Mission in Zimbabwe promoted a photographic exhibition on Friday.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.