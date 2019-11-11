Vice president chairs independence celebrations ceremony

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 11 - Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa is presiding over the main ceremony to mark the 44th anniversary of National Independence, 11 November, taking place in Quibala municipality, coastal Cuanza Sul province on Monday.,

This was confirmed in a press release from the Vice President's bodies, reached ANGOP last Sunday.

The sources states that Bornito de Sousa will hold meetings with local entities and visit the social and economic projects.

The event is running under the motto "United for Angola's Development".

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.