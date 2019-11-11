Angolan head of state pays tribute to founder of nation

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 11 - President João Lourenço on Monday in Luanda laid a wreath on the statue of the Founder of the Angolan Nation, António Agostinho Neto, at Luanda's Independence square.,

This was confirmed by a note from the President's Civil Affairs Office, sent to ANGOP, stressing that the activity marks the celebration programme of 44 years of National Independence.

The main ceremony of the event will take place in Kibala, coastal Cuanza Sul province , under the guidance by Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa.

Agostinho Neto proclaimed the Independence of the then People's Republic of Angola on November 11, 1975, becoming the first President of the country.

Apart from being a politician and a doctor, Agostinho Neto was also a writer and Poet.

Among literary works, stress goes to “Náusea” (1952), “Quatro Poemas de Agostinho Neto” (1957), “Com os olhos Secos”, bilingual Portuguese-Italian edition (1963), “Sagrada Esperança” (1974), “Renúncia Impossível” (posthumous edition 1982) and “Poetry” (posthumous edition 1998).

António Agostinho Neto was born on September 17, 1922 in Kaxicane, Icolo and Bengo municipality, and died on September 10, 1979 in Moscow of illness.

