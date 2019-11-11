Egypt Tire Market & Industry Report 2019 with Historical Data from 2013 and Forecasts to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, OTR, Two-Wheeler & Three-Wheeler), By Demand Category (Replacement & OEM), By Radial Vs Bias, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egyptian Tire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.3%, to reach $1.82 billion by 2030, on the back of growing vehicle sales, increasing purchasing power of consumers and growing infrastructure development across the country.



Furthermore, consistently growing automobile fleet coupled with rising disposable income is further anticipated to positively influence the Egyptian Tire Market during the forecast period.



Additionally, with rising demand for tires from the replacement segment and imposing ban on used vehicle import the demand for tires is expected to increase across Egypt.



Some of the major players operating in the Egyptian tire industry are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental AG, Maxxis, Falken, Trenco, Pirelli, Goodyear etc.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Egyptian Tire Market.

To classify and forecast the Egyptian Tire Market based on Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs Bias, By Company and By Region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Egyptian Tire Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Egyptian Tire Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing and selling of the Egyptian Tire Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Definition and Market Segmentation



3. Analyst View



4. Egypt Tire Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.2.2. By Demand Category

4.2.3. By Radial Vs. Bias

4.2.4. By Region

4.2.5. By Company



5. Egypt Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook



6. Egypt Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook



7. Egypt Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



8. Egypt Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



9. Egypt OTR Tire Market Outlook



10. Trade Analysis

10.1. By Imports

10.2. By Exports



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Growth Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Egypt Economic Outlook



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bridgestone Corporation

14.2. The Michelin

14.3. Continental AG

14.4. Pirelli Tire S.p.A.

14.5. Trenco Transport and Engineering Co.

14.6. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

14.7. Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

14.8. Maxxis Tire

14.9. The Falken Tire

14.10. Lassa Tyres



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. Import By Brand, Size and Pricing Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kss2o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.