Egypt Tire Market & Industry Report 2019 with Historical Data from 2013 and Forecasts to 2030
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, OTR, Two-Wheeler & Three-Wheeler), By Demand Category (Replacement & OEM), By Radial Vs Bias, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Egyptian Tire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.3%, to reach $1.82 billion by 2030, on the back of growing vehicle sales, increasing purchasing power of consumers and growing infrastructure development across the country.
Furthermore, consistently growing automobile fleet coupled with rising disposable income is further anticipated to positively influence the Egyptian Tire Market during the forecast period.
Additionally, with rising demand for tires from the replacement segment and imposing ban on used vehicle import the demand for tires is expected to increase across Egypt.
Some of the major players operating in the Egyptian tire industry are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental AG, Maxxis, Falken, Trenco, Pirelli, Goodyear etc.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2030
Objectives of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Egyptian Tire Market.
- To classify and forecast the Egyptian Tire Market based on Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs Bias, By Company and By Region.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Egyptian Tire Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Egyptian Tire Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing and selling of the Egyptian Tire Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Product Definition and Market Segmentation
3. Analyst View
4. Egypt Tire Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.1.2. By Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
4.2.2. By Demand Category
4.2.3. By Radial Vs. Bias
4.2.4. By Region
4.2.5. By Company
5. Egypt Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6. Egypt Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
7. Egypt Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
8. Egypt Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
9. Egypt OTR Tire Market Outlook
10. Trade Analysis
10.1. By Imports
10.2. By Exports
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Growth Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Egypt Economic Outlook
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Bridgestone Corporation
14.2. The Michelin
14.3. Continental AG
14.4. Pirelli Tire S.p.A.
14.5. Trenco Transport and Engineering Co.
14.6. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
14.7. Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited
14.8. Maxxis Tire
14.9. The Falken Tire
14.10. Lassa Tyres
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. Import By Brand, Size and Pricing Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kss2o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
