Insights Into the World Hair Straightener Market, 2014-2024 | by Product Type, Plate Type, Application, Distribution Channel & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Straightener Market, By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate and Narrow Plate & Mini Plate), By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium & Tourmaline), By Application (Household Vs. Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hair Straightener Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2019-2024.



The market is expected to witness growth over the next five years, on account of increasing awareness about personal grooming along with growing urban population across geographies. Moreover, rising trend of dual household income and therefore, surging personal disposable income, increasing appearance consciousness and growing corporate culture among women are few of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of the Gobal Hair Straightener Market.



On the basis of applications, the Global Hair Straightener Market has been categorized into household and commercial segments. Average selling price of hair straightener used for commercial purposes is more than double than that of hair straightener available for personal use. Thus, commercial hair straightener held more than half of the Global Hair Straightener Market in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well owing to booming beauty salons industry and continuous product innovations in the category.



Some of the leading players in the Global Hair Straightener Market are Panasonic Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Ltd, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc, Beurer GmbH, Revlon, Groupe SEB, Coty Inc., Wahl Group, HSI Professional, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Hair Straightener Market

To classify and forecast the Global Hair Straightener Market based on product type, plate type, application, distribution channel and region

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hair Straightener Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Hair Straightener Market

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Hair Straightener Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Hair Straightener Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Hair Straightener Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate, Narrow Plate & Mini Plate)

4.2.2. By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium, Tourmaline)

4.2.3. By Application (Household Vs Commercial)

4.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Institutional Sales, Multi-Branded Stores, Online and Others)

4.2.5. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)

4.2.6. By Company

4.3. Product Market Map (By Product Type, By Plate Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



5. North America Hair Straightener Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Hair Straightener Market Outlook



7. Europe Hair Straightener Market Outlook



8. South America Hair Straightener Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Hair Straightener Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. The Procter & Gamble Company

12.1.2. Coty Inc.

12.1.3. Panasonic Corporation

12.1.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.5. Conair Corporation

12.1.6. Spectrum Brands Inc.

12.1.7. Dyson Ltd.

12.1.8. Groupe SEB

12.1.9. HSI Professional

12.1.10. Farouk Systems Inc.

12.1.11. Turbo Ion Inc.

12.1.12. John Paul Mitchell Systems Inc.

12.1.13. Cloud Nine Hair

12.1.14. FHI Heat

12.1.15. HauteHouse LLC

12.1.16. Wahl Clipper Corporation

12.1.17. Nisim International Inc.

12.1.18. Corioliss

12.1.19. Beurer GmbH

12.1.20. Revlon



13. Strategic Recommendations



