Foamix and Menlo Therapeutics to Merge, Creating a Combined Company Focused on the Development and Commercialization of Therapeutics for Dermatologic Indications

Combination establishes a dermatology-focused company with a broad portfolio of an approved product and late-stage dermatology assets

Menlo’s serlopitant for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (“PN”) complements Foamix’s existing portfolio and addresses a significant unmet medical need for a serious disease state

Foamix’s sales and marketing infrastructure will provide meaningful leverage to potential launches for product candidates FMX103 for rosacea and Menlo’s serlopitant for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis

Strong pipeline with several meaningful near-term catalysts

Strong combined balance sheet with cash through H1 2021

Foamix shareholders expected to own approximately 59% and Menlo shareholders approximately 41% of the combined company, subject to adjustment

Conference call and webcast scheduled by Foamix for November 11, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: FOMX ) ("Foamix") and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) ("Menlo") today announced that they have signed a definitive merger agreement to create a combined biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to serve patients in the dermatology space. The Boards of Directors of both Foamix and Menlo have unanimously approved the transaction.

The combined company will have a diversified portfolio including an approved product and three late-stage product candidates focused on dermatologic indications.

Foamix recently received FDA approval for AMZEEQTM (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. AMZEEQTM is the first topical formulation of minocycline. Foamix is finalizing the implementation of the commercial infrastructure in preparation for a U.S. commercial launch anticipated in January 2020.

Foamix recently submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FMX103 (minocycline) topical foam, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 2nd, 2020. If approved, FMX103 would be the first minocycline product available for rosacea patients. Foamix is also conducting a Phase II trial for FCD105, a topical combination foam of minocycline and adapalene, currently being evaluated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

Menlo’s lead late stage product candidate, serlopitant, is being developed as a novel treatment for pruritus (itch). Two Phase III clinical trials of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (“PN”) are fully enrolled, with results expected in March or April 2020. Serlopitant has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pruritus associated with PN and has the potential to be the first approved therapy for this indication. Serlopitant is also being evaluated for chronic pruritus of unknown origin (“CPUO”), currently in Phase II clinical trials, and for pruritus associated with psoriasis, which had positive Phase II data.

The combined company has a compelling product portfolio and late-stage pipeline. There are multiple near-term milestones:

Commercial launch of AMZEEQ TM anticipated in January 2020

anticipated in January 2020 Phase II clinical trial results for serlopitant for the treatment of CPUO in January or February 2020

Phase III clinical trial results in the U.S. and Europe for serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in PN in March or April 2020

FMX103 PDUFA action date of June 2, 2020

Phase II clinical trial results for FCD105 for treatment of moderate to severe acne with top-line data expected in mid-2020

NDA submission, assuming Phase III success for serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in PN, in H2 2020

Rationale for the Transaction

The rationale for this transaction is to create value for the combined shareholders of Foamix and Menlo that can be more advantageous together than separately through several synergies:

Commercial leverage: Foamix’s dermatology sales and marketing organization can more effectively launch Menlo’s near-term potential breakthrough product for pruritus associated with PN

Cost savings: by utilizing Foamix’s commercial organization and G&A infrastructure, the companies could save approximately $50 million per year versus the stand-alone estimated duplicate organization costs in future years

Reduced financing need: the combined cash from the companies provides runway through H1 2021

Creates a leading dermatology company with multiple products

Transaction Details

The transaction is structured as a stock-for-stock exchange, enabling the Foamix and Menlo shareholders to share in the upside advantages of combining the companies. Recognizing the near term data coming from Menlo’s Phase III trials in PN, the transaction accounts for the data outcomes by providing a premium to Menlo in the event that both trials are successful, while creating a mechanism to provide more shares to Foamix shareholders to provide downside adjustment if one or both PN trials do not hit their primary endpoint.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Foamix stock will be exchanged for 0.5924 of a share of Menlo common stock and a contingent stock right (“CSR”). The exchange ratio (prior to any adjustment through the CSR) implies a 18% premium to Menlo shareholders based upon the 10-day average volume weighted trading price for each company. Foamix shareholders will own approximately 59% of the combined company and Menlo shareholders will own approximately 41% on a pro forma, fully diluted basis, giving effect to all dilutive stock options at the time of announcement, units and warrants but without taking into account any adjustment to the exchange ratio or through the CSR. The exchange ratio or CSR may result in the delivery of additional shares of Menlo common stock to Foamix shareholders dependent upon the Phase III trial results for serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus in PN. There are certain adjustments to the ownership levels for each company’s shareholders as follows that result from an adjustment to the exchange ratio under the Merger Agreement prior to closing or post-closing through the issuance of CSRs to Foamix shareholders:

If one of the Phase III PN trials fails to meet its primary endpoint at or before May 31, 2020, Foamix shareholders will receive an additional 0.6815 of a share of Menlo common stock for each Foamix share, increasing pro forma ownership of the combined company by Foamix shareholders to 76%

If both Phase III PN trials fail to meet their primary endpoints at or before May 31, 2020, Foamix shareholders will receive 1.2082 additional Menlo shares for each Foamix share, increasing pro forma ownership of the combined company by Foamix shareholders to 82%

If both the Phase III PN trials are successful with results announced by May 31, 2020, then no additional Menlo shares will be issued to Foamix shareholders and pro forma ownership by Foamix shareholders will remain 59%

In the event that the results of the Phase III PN trials are received prior to closing (or if the results of neither trial has been announced by May 31, 2020 and the closing occurs thereafter), then the exchange ratio will be amended based on the clinical trial results and no CSRs will be issued.

The adjustments to ownership levels were designed with the intent of providing protection to Foamix shareholders in the event that either of these important serlopitant clinical trials were not successful. To the extent the CSRs are issued, they will not be registered or separately tradeable, and there will be restrictions on their transfer.

The combined company will be led by David Domzalski, CEO of Foamix and headquartered in New Jersey. The board of the combined company will consist of five members designated by Foamix (including Mr. Domzalski) and two members designated by Menlo (including Steve Basta, its CEO).

The transaction is subject to approval of the merger by Foamix shareholders, approval of the share issuance to Foamix shareholders by Menlo stockholders, as well as regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Certain significant shareholders of Foamix and Menlo, together with the CEOs of both companies, have entered into agreements, whereby they have agreed to vote the shares they hold at the time of the shareholder meeting in favor of the merger and/or share issuance (subject to limited exceptions). The transaction is expected to be completed in late Q1/early Q2 of 2020.

Combination Creates a Differentiated Dermatology-Focused Company

The combination of the two companies is expected to capitalize on the collective skills sets, internal expertise and combined assets to create a comprehensive and more scaled biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. Foamix’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing and commercializing proprietary, innovative and differentiated drugs in dermatology, and plans to leverage its infrastructure to efficiently commercialize a portfolio of products while continuing to develop new therapies.

Foamix is currently developing the commercial infrastructure to support the upcoming U.S. commercial launch of AMZEEQTM anticipated in January 2020. The initial launch intends to focus on 6,000 high-prescribing dermatologists. The commercialization plans for FMX103 and serlopitant for pruritus associated with PN, if approved, will utilize the established sales force and commercial infrastructure for AMZEEQTM requiring minimal additional investment.

David Domzalski, Foamix Chief Executive Officer, said: “The combination of Menlo with Foamix accelerates our progression in becoming a leading dermatology-focused company with several late-stage assets that can leverage the commercialization infrastructure we are building to support the launch of AMZEEQTM. Serlopitant for pruritus associated with PN represents a breakthrough therapy for a dermatologic condition with no currently approved treatment options. Further, Foamix’s drug development platform will continue to bring novel dermatology product candidates into the clinic, including FCD105, which recently began enrollment in its Phase II trial. The combined company will look to continue developing products that will leverage the existing infrastructure. We are excited about the momentum our company has now, and want to thank our employees and partners for their hard work and deep commitment as we enter this next phase.”

Steve Basta, Menlo Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our goal with this merger is to maximize value by developing and commercializing our assets in the context of a broader dermatology franchise. A combination with Foamix will help de-risk and accelerate serlopitant’s commercial launch, assuming approval. The Foamix management team also brings extensive R&D and commercial expertise, having developed two novel topical therapies for acne and rosacea at Foamix, and also in leading the successful commercial launches of several dermatology products prior to Foamix. We are excited about what these two companies can accomplish together.”

The combined company is expected to have sufficient cash to support its operational plans through the first half of 2021.

Barclays acted as exclusive financial advisor to Foamix. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP and Meitar, Liquornik, Geva, Leeshem and Tal acted as Foamix’s legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Menlo. Latham & Watkins LLP and Herzog, Fox & Neeman acted as Menlo’s legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About Acne

Acne is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that affects the skin’s oil glands and hair follicles. It is characterized by both inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and non-inflammatory lesions (open and closed comedones) affecting primarily the face and truncal areas of the body. Acne affects approximately 40 to 50 million people in the U.S. alone, of whom approximately 10 million have moderate to severe disease that may impact self-esteem and quality of life. For most people, acne diminishes over time and tends to disappear or decrease, by age 25. However, some individuals, particularly women, can experience acne much later in life.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize solutions that were long thought impossible, including the world’s first topical minocycline, AMZEEQ. Its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™) is utilized in the Company’s dermatology products and in other products currently in development: FMX103 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea and FCD105 for the potential treatment of moderate to severe acne.

Foamix is a different type of specialty pharmaceutical company by design, driven to see the solutions, overcome barriers in all aspects of business, and reimagine what’s possible for conditions with high unmet needs.

Foamix uses its website as a channel to distribute information about Foamix and its product candidates from time to time. Foamix may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Foamix’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts. For more information, visit www.foamix.com.

About Serlopitant

Serlopitant is a small molecule, highly selective NK 1 receptor antagonist. Two critical mediators of the urge to scratch are Substance P, or SP, and its receptor, the neurokinin-1 receptor, or NK 1 receptor. SP is a naturally occurring peptide in the tachykinin neuropeptide family. Tachykinins have a broad range of functions in the nervous and immune systems. SP binding of NK 1 receptor has been shown to be a key mediator of sensory nerve signaling, including the itch-scratch reflex and the vomiting reflex.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company’s clinical development program for serlopitant covers three indications and includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a Phase 3-ready clinical program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

