Barron’s Announces Patti Brennan as a Hall of Fame Advisor

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial President and CEO, Patti Brennan has just been named by Barron’s as a Hall of Fame Advisor. This prestigious recognition has been given to only 145 Financial Advisors in America. To qualify, each member of the Hall of Fame has had to been named in 10 or more of Barron’s annual Top 100 Advisor rankings. This list is comprised of both male and female advisors in all business models – from the major wire houses to private wealth management to independent advisors. The goal of the Barron’s Hall of Fame is to recognize those unique advisors who consistently demonstrate excellence in their practice for the people they serve.



Barron’s has been ranking financial advisors since 2004 with it’s first list ranking the nation’s Top 100 Advisors. In 2006, the Top 100 Women Advisors was introduced, followed by the Top 100 Independent Advisors rankings in 2007. These rankings produce the Hall of Fame list.

Brennan has been a standout in the Barron’s rankings for the past 15 years. No easy feat, considering that over 600,000 people are licensed through FINRA. Nearly half of those identify themselves as Financial Advisors with less than 20% of those advisors being women.

Brennan just returned from the Barron’s UK Summit, where she was the only American Advisor asked to speak about best practices in her firm and throughout the industry. “The credit for this achievement really goes to my team – one of the deepest benches in the field of wealth management. I’m also so grateful to the many clients who have helped me shape what I believe is the gold standard for how objective financial advice should be given today.”

At the helm of Key Financial Inc. for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the “little details” on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided “standing room only” audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team have also launched The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener’s net worth. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

With assets under management of over $1Billion, Key Financial, Inc. is proud of their leader and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43af82ef-cf31-47dd-97ff-ea70d52a799f

