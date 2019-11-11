Mary Camuto of MC Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ALEXANDRIA, VIRIGNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time is inherently finite, inherently scarce. There's only so many hours in a day. If you're focusing on time management, you work under the premise that there isn’t enough of it.

More beneficial is self-management: how to prioritize and communicate effectively.

Since 2002, Mary Camuto has brought energy, insights and tools to help her clients enhance their workdays. Mary is the founder of MC Consulting, specializing in a combination of leadership development, organization consulting and training to help individuals navigate workday stress and manage chaos.

“Some chaos in a work environment is normal, even good,” says Mary. “What we are concerned with is the chaos that is unproductive and unhealthy for the individual, team and organization. Together, we can minimize this negative chaos.

We can’t lead people, coach and innovate, if we’re always fighting fires. Time managers try to do every single thing that’s thrown at them and in today’s workplaces, this approach can easily lead to overload and burnout. When there is too much chaos and stress, too much on our plate, we don’t spend time to refresh, generate new ideas and develop solutions.

“The switch is that mental mindset shift of I'm going to be a priority manager before I manage my time” says Mary. “Ask yourself what's the priority here? Am I the best person to be doing this? Does this really need to be done?”

Mary is the author of Make the Most of Your Workday: Be More Productive, Engaged and Satisfied as You Conquer the Chaos at Work. The book contains powerful strategies and tools to strengthen your self-awareness, identify needs and goals, and prioritize your time and energy to communicate effectively and manage the unexpected.

“The book is about all the amazing people and challenges I've met in my career with the latest thinking about chaos, stress and distraction,” says Mary. “We don’t have to passively survive the workday. Instead we can actively manage and make the most of the opportunities each workday presents.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Mary Camuto in an interview with Jim Masters on November 13th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.marycamuto.com.

Make the Most of Your Workday is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.